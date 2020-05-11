Georgia probes online threat over killing

ATLANTA -- Officials in Georgia say they are investigating an online threat against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday said that it "has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary."

Spokesperson Nelly Miles declined to provide further information.

Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick, near the site where Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23. Anger over the case swelled across the nation last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.

Shortly after the video's leak, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests came hours after officials asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to start investigating. The inquiry was previously in the hands of local officials.

Phone location aids Coast Guard search

BOSTON -- The U.S. Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to quickly locate distressed boaters.

The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard access mariners' cellphone locations to help rescue crews find them faster. The software is a free service for all first responders, including the Coast Guard.

"It greatly decreases the time we spend looking for someone and gets the rescue crews out faster," said Chief Petty Officer Andrew Case from the Coast Guard center in Woods Hole, Mass.

The Coast Guard center in the Northeast was the first to test the system last year and it expanded on March 20 to the rest of the service.

The i911 program requires someone who's in need of help to provide a phone number, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll. Then the mariner -- whether a kayaker or commercial fishermen -- receives a text message to authorize sharing the phone's GPS location services with the Coast Guard. Once that step is completed, the Coast Guard can access detailed information to narrow a search.

"Now we know where you are and we can send our rescue services directly to you," Groll said from Boston.

The system doesn't take the place of a VHF radio, which remains the best way of communicating in an emergency, she said. The system only works if mariners have enabled the location services on their phones, the Coast Guard said.

$1M sought for St. Louis slave monument

ST. LOUIS -- Efforts are underway to raise $1 million for a downtown St. Louis monument to honor the hundreds of slaves who filed lawsuits for their freedom, leading up to the landmark Dred Scott case that pushed the U.S. closer to the Civil War.

The goal is to unveil the Freedom Suits Memorial in July 2021 on the east lawn of the Civil Courts Building. In an 1857 decision on Scott's case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that black people were not citizens and did not have the right to sue, angering anti-slavery advocates, KMOX reports.

Attorney Paul Venker, chairman of the Freedom Suits Memorial Steering Committee, called those who sued "change agents" who altered the way people thought about slavery in the U.S.

The 14-foot tall bronze sculpture by artist Preston Jackson will depict a female slave inside the courthouse on a witness stand arguing for her freedom. They chose a woman because at the time, the law was if a mother was deemed free then so were her children.

"I feel it is imperative that the descendants of slaves see themselves as strong people, as survivors, and this sculpture will certainly send that important message," Jackson said.

Hack ends college's virtual graduation

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City University's virtual graduation ceremony was cut short when someone posted a racial slur and a swastika.

Saturday's ceremony, held using the online streaming service Zoom, was nearing an end, with the names of graduates scrolling across the screen, when the racist images appeared. The Zoom meeting then abruptly ended.

"Our Class of 2020 graduation was cut short by a horrendous act of racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism," university President Martha Burger said in a statement, adding that state and federal law enforcement have been notified.

Photo by AP

Paul Budz (right) and his parents, Wladuslaw and Grazyna Budz, honor his grandmother Sunday in front of the family gravesite at Calvary Cemetery in New York. The cemetery had been closed due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, but opened for several hours Sunday to allow families to visit the graves of loved ones. (AP/Kathy Willens)

The ceremony was held using the streaming service Zoom in place of a in-person ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cyberattacks where intruders interrupt online meetings, sometimes with racist or lewd messages, are becoming more common as millions of people turn to video conferencing to stay connected.

"Although we took safety precautions, unfortunately the digital platform we used to connect has become a target," Burger said. "We will ensure that all participant data is provided to investigators and will assist law enforcement as they work to identify the perpetrators of this racist act."

