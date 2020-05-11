Sections
Jefferson County approves plans to avoid some forced employee furloughs

by Dale Ellis | Today at 7:32 p.m. | Updated May 11, 2020 at 7:32 p.m.

Four Jefferson County offices got the nod Monday to implement alternative financial plans without forcing employee furloughs.

Three — the offices of Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr., Circuit Clerk Lafayette Woods, Sr., and Circuit Judge Earnest Brown — submitted alternative plans to participate in the state’s Shared Work Unemployment Compensation Program, which allows employers to cut workers' hours by at least 10% and have the difference in their pay made up by unemployment compensation.

A fourth office, that of County Tax Collector Tony Washington, submitted a request to pay two of his employees out of an alternative fund, called the Collector’s Automated Fund, which would effectively take those employees out of his payroll budget through Aug. 31.

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson approved the plans Monday afternoon

Monday was the deadline for Jefferson County elected officials to submit alternative plans for cutting their personnel budgets to avoid mandatory furloughs of 30% of their employees.

