Little Rock police probe overnight gunfire

Little Rock police are investigating two shootings that occured about six hours apart on Sunday night. No one was injured.

A Little Rock family of four was forced to hide under their beds Monday morning when someone fired 20 times into their Merlin Court home, police reported.

A report of 20 to 30 gunshots brought officers to the cul-de-sac off Guinevere Drive south of Mabelvale Cut-Off Road about 1:40 a.m. Monday. Resident Kevin Marshall, 47, said he and his family took cover when bullets started flying through the front of the house.

Officers noted 20 possible bullet holes in the front of the house and saw that a car at the residence had been struck 10 times.

A neighbor reported seeing a black pickup, possibly a Cadillac Escalade with a truck bed leaving the neighborhood after the shooting.

About 8 p.m. on Sunday, a white 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old boy with two teenage passengers was struck by bullets in the area of Wright Avenue and Battery Street.

Police were already in the area responding to complaints of four to five gunshots being fired. One witness described seeing a white four-door sedan speeding south on Battery Street on the wrong side of the road.

Investigators met with the unidentified boy, his mother, and the passengers, both 17, at the boy's home on South Cross Street. The boys gave "conflicting statements with dissimilar explanations."

One of the boys was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession after police found a 5.8-ounce marijuana crisp-rice and marshmallow bar in a backpack the teen said belonged to him. All of the boys were released to their parents.