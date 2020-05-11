Teen arrested in connection to Thursday homicide in Little Rock

A suspect in a homicide that occurred on Thursday was taken into custody on Monday evening, the Pulaski County sheriff's office announced on Twitter.

The suspect, 16-year-old Joseph Villarreal, was arrested "moments ago," the sheriff's office said around 8:48 p.m. Monday.

Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a text message that sheriff's deputies arrested Villarreal at a residence in Bauxite.

Villarreal was wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of Nicholas Winter, 37, who according to the sheriff's office was shot and killed at a residence in the 2300 block of 145th Street in Little Rock on Thursday night.

Villarreal was considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said earlier this week in a statement alerting the public to the search for the suspect.