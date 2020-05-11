Mothers honored from afar

Pearlie Miller receives a pink rose for Mother’s Day from her great-granddaughter, Inspyir Walker, 10, on Sunday at First Ebenezer Baptist Church in Evansville, Ind. The service was the church’s first in the nearly two months since a stay-at-home order was put in place because of the corona- virus pandemic. More photos at arkansasonline.com/511virus/. (AP/Evansville Courier & Press/Denny Simmons)

HOUSTON -- As families marked Mother's Day in a time of social distancing and isolation because of the coronavirus, leaders balanced optimism that they could loosen lockdowns against the threat of a second wave of infections.

But the director of the University of Washington institute that created a White House-endorsed coronavirus model said the moves by states to reopen businesses "will translate into more cases and deaths in 10 days from now."

Dr. Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said states where cases and deaths are going up more than expected include Arizona, California, Florida and Illinois.

Many families faced their first Mother's Day without loved ones lost in the pandemic. Others sent good wishes from a safe distance or through phone and video calls.

The virus has caused particular suffering for the elderly, with more than 26,000 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to an Associated Press tally.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Overall, the U.S. has seen 1.3 million infections and nearly 80,000 deaths, the most in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, 4.1 million people have been reported infected and more than 282,000 have died, more than half of them in Europe.

On Sunday at a senior center in Smyrna, Ga., 73-year-old Mary Washington spoke to her daughter Courtney Crosby and grandchild Sydney through a window.

In Grafton, W.Va., where the tradition of Mother's Day began 112 years ago, the brick building now known as the International Mother's Day Shrine held its first online-only audience. Anna Jarvis first held a memorial service for her mother and all others on the second Sunday of May in 1908.

"Sheltered safely at home with the family together would be viewed by Anna Jarvis as exactly the way she wanted Mother's Day to be observed," said Marvin Gelhausen, chairman of the shrine's board of trustees, in an address on YouTube.

N.Y. POLICIES

Matilda Cuomo, the mother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, called in to her son's daily briefing Sunday so he and his three daughters could wish her a happy Mother's Day.

"I am so blessed, as many mothers today are," she said.

Andrew Cuomo, whose state is the deadliest hot spot for the virus in the U.S., said he looked forward to getting back to normal. "We're going to have fun, and then you can spend more time with me. I know I am your favorite," he said in a playful dig at his siblings.

He also announced two policy reversals a day after residents' relatives as well as watchdog groups and politicians from both parties argued he was not doing enough to counter the surge of deaths in nursing homes, where about 5,300 people have died.

New York nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers and will no longer be sent covid-19 patients leaving hospitals.

Now, "we're just not going to send a person who is positive to a nursing home after a hospital visit," Cuomo said. He said such patients would be accommodated elsewhere, such as the city's temporary hospitals.

The new policy still allows nursing homes to take some people with covid-19, such as those who are at home and need care. But hospitals are responsible for finding alternatives for the patients they discharge, and nursing facilities shouldn't take on coronavirus patients if they are unable to care for them, Cuomo said.

The governor also emphasized that nursing homes should transfer any person they can't care for.

Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association and New York State Center for Assisted Living, said the long-term-care industry groups approve of Cuomo's new nursing home policy and his testing directive. But he said state assistance will be needed to increase on-site availability of testing for employees.

New York City is also responding to complaints about racial disparities in enforcement of social distancing by ramping up a corps of city workers to try to keep people in line without involving police.

U.K.'S STEPS

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the "first careful steps" to lift the lockdown and restart the economy, setting out a "conditional plan" for getting more people back to work while controlling the spread of covid-19.

Stressing that there will be no immediate end to the lockdown, Johnson announced looser restrictions on movement beginning Wednesday, starting with unlimited outdoor leisure time for sports such as golf and tennis, and allowing people to drive to parks and beaches in England.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLET7F-OubU]

Johnson told people who cannot work at home -- such as those in the manufacturing and construction sectors -- to go to work. "Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't," he said.

But he also revealed plans to tighten the rules in key areas. Anyone flouting social distancing rules will face fines starting at the equivalent of $124, and fines will rise for repeat offenders.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week," Johnson said in a televised address to the nation Sunday evening. "Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures."

The cautious approach could further anger members of Johnson's Conservative Party who are pushing for a swift end to the lockdown that has damaged Europe's second-biggest economy. The government is caught between demands to get more people back to work and off the state's furlough program, and the fear of triggering a new wave of infections that could require ministers to shut down the economy again.

Germany, which managed to push new infections below 1,000 daily before deciding to loosen restrictions, has seen regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes. Health officials say the number of people whom each confirmed virus patient infects rose above 1 again, reflecting a renewed increase in cases. The number must be below 1 for outbreaks to decline.

France is letting some younger students go back to school today after almost two months out. Attendance won't be compulsory right away.

Residents of some Spanish regions will be able to enjoy limited seating at bars, restaurants and other public places today, but Madrid and Barcelona, the country's largest cities, will remain shut down.

CASES IN CHINA

China, where the virus was first detected, reported 14 new cases Sunday, its first double-digit rise in 10 days. Eleven of 12 domestic infections were in the northeastern province of Jilin, prompting authorities to raise the threat level in one of its counties, Shulan, to high risk, just days after downgrading all regions to low risk.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szcXSVob524]

Authorities said the Shulan outbreak originated with a 45-year-old woman who had no recent travel or exposure history but spread it to her husband, three sisters and other relatives. Train services in the county were suspended.

"Epidemic control and prevention is a serious and complicated matter, and local authorities should never be overly optimistic, war-weary or off-guard," said Jilin Communist Party secretary Bayin Chaolu.

South Korea on Sunday reported 34 additional cases of the coronavirus amid a spate of infections linked to clubgoers. But President Moon Jae-in urged calm, saying "there's no reason to stand still out of fear."

Most of the cases in the past few days have been linked to nightclubs in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district. A 29-year-old man had visited three clubs before testing positive last week.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Saturday ordered more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos to close and urged others to enforce anti-virus measures. On Sunday, Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, and Incheon city, just west of Seoul, made similar moves.

Photo by AP

A large screen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris displays pictures Sunday to thank caregivers, volunteers and workers. The coun- try’s strict two-month lockdown is ending today. (AP/Christophe Ena)

"The infection cluster ... has raised awareness that even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again, anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space," Moon said.

"We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention," he said, adding that his country had "the right quarantine and medical systems combined with experience to respond quickly to any unexpected infection clusters that might occur."

Moon also said his government will concentrate all its capabilities on overcoming the economic damage, which he described as "colossal."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/511virus/]

"We cannot survive if we fail to turn this crisis into an opportunity," he said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Frank Jordans, Nomaan Merchant, Marina Villaneuve, Jennifer Peltz and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Stuart Biggs of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 05/11/2020