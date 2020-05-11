Northwest Arkansas nurses help coronavirus patients in hot spots

Pedestrians wearing masks walk by New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York in this March 16, 2020, file photo. (AP / John Minchillo )

Brittany Diaz doesn't believe anyone should die alone while hooked up to machines. That's what makes caring for covid-19 patients especially hard, she said. The families' only option is to see patients on video calls.

Diaz, 25, a nurse from Rogers, is helping treat coronavirus patients in New York City, one of the hardest-hit areas in the nation.

Fast facts Symptoms of covid-19 include coughing, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. Source: federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"The first week I was here was just absolutely insane," Diaz said.

She started the eight-week job on April 20 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

The registered nurse normally works in the intensive care unit at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville.

Diaz is working in a space that's been converted into a makeshift intensive care unit for coronavirus patients. At one point, 96 patients were in a space intended to hold 85, she said.

She's taken care of two patients at once who would normally be considered one-to-one, meaning they're so ill that normally they'd be assigned an individual nurse per shift. She was relieved to see one of her patients released from the hospital during her second week, she said.

She took the job in New York City because she felt for the overwhelmed nurses taking care of so many patients, she said. Diaz and a friend, also a nurse, are sharing lodging, she said. Sometimes on her way to work, she's the only person on a normally crowded subway.

Diaz said nursing jobs in New York City can pay between $2,000 and $6,000 per week.

COMPLETELY RELIANT

Jayme Perry, 43, of Bentonville is working in Bridgeport, Conn. The registered nurse normally works in the emergency room at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale. She has also been a medical-surgical, postoperative, intensive care unit and cardiac nurse, she said.

The number of cases in Connecticut has surpassed 30,000, according to the CDC. Nearly 3,000 deaths had been reported as of last week.

Perry said the hospital where she's working, St. Vincent's Medical Center, is large enough that covid-19 patients have their own rooms. Wearing full personal protective equipment and carefully following coronavirus protocols make 16-hour shifts feel especially long, she said.

"Almost all the patients are on ventilators, which means they are completely reliant on us," Perry said.

Patients on ventilators generally have catheters, feeding tubes and multiple IV drips, she said.

"I understand people's skepticism, but I pray this does not hit Arkansas the way it has hit here because this is just a whole other way of living," Perry said.

Arkansas had 4,012 covid-19 cases and 91 deaths as of Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Health.

Perry has a patient a year younger than she is who became so weak so fast that he couldn't even reach to scratch his face. Another is a healthy man who normally works out regularly but now has been on a ventilator for weeks. Another hasn't shown any signs of recovery, even after being given plasma from a recovered patient, which has been used to treat sick patients. She has talked with his children.

"We're it. They call, and they talk to us. They're in a stage of just dealing with the facts. Eventually, it will hit them that this is probably not going to end well," she said.

Perry, who signed up to work in Connecticut for four weeks, didn't know what to expect when she arrived about two weeks ago.

"I just knew they were very desperate, and that was my whole motivation to travel," she said.

She said she considered how she would feel if she were a nurse in an area hit hard by covid-19 and no one arrived to help. She's staying at a hotel.

"It's rough. It takes social isolation to a whole new level because I'm out here, and I know nobody and everything is closed," she said.

'SHOOTING IN THE DARK'

Erin Courtway, 30, of Fayetteville is working in New York City. She wasn't allowed to say at which hospital.

Courtway, who began the job in mid-April, said the hardest part of taking the job was knowing that she would be away from her two children for 10 weeks. The job spans eight weeks, and she will then have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Courtway is in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' nurse practitioner program. Her clinicals were canceled, and she was furloughed from her job at a medical spa.

The day before leaving for New York, Courtway said, she was thinking of ways she could show compassion for sick patients -- about how she would FaceTime their families and about songs she could sing to them.

Courtway said the virus is uncharted territory for health care workers.

"It just feels like we're shooting in the dark," she said. "As a nurse, you normally know what to do to help your patients."

"All you see is vent, vent, vent," she said, referring to ventilators.

Courtway said the working conditions are "definitely not a normal ER."

Some staff members are out sick with the virus. Numerous patients are in a common area with curtains drawn to separate them. Bodies of the deceased are in freezers outside the hospital.

"When I came on to the shift, there were some dead people in their rooms," she said, describing one of her first shifts.

Courtway said she was asked to provide her own N95 mask. She's staying in the apartment of a New York City resident who evacuated. Each evening, she hears New Yorkers shouting and making noise in support of health care workers.

"It is very real. I think a lot of Arkansans need to hear that because people think we're in the clear," she said.

SundayMonday on 05/11/2020