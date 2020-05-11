Northwest Arkansas superintendents seek answers related to opening schools

The state Department of Education is working to provide guidance for school districts as they plan to open buildings this fall, state officials told Northwest Arkansas superintendents.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key and Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer joined superintendents in Benton and Washington counties to discuss the matter during a virtual meeting Thursday.

Key and Pfeffer acknowledged some frustration among the districts as they deal with the covid-19 pandemic and try to prepare for next school year under a cloud of uncertainty. It's unclear what rules the schools will have to follow when they open.

"We want to get the information now so that we can make decisions and get moving forward with school, and we just aren't in a situation where all the information that we need is coming at the rate we would like for it to come," Key said.

Discussions with national groups and state and health officials are ongoing, Key said. Those discussions will inform the steps Arkansas takes in opening schools. Key urged superintendents to be flexible and said he appreciated their patience.

Pfeffer said she uses the phrase "hurry up and wait" so much that people around her are tired of hearing it.

The Arkansas Department of Health will be the primary agency driving the guidelines handed down, she said. The Department of Education also is consulting with the Council for Chief State School Officers and the Southern Regional Education Board.

Pfeffer said schools, in order to be ready this fall, must have systems in place so all students can learn, whether they're in the classroom or engaging from home -- what she called a "blended learning" plan.

"Because we do know there is a lot of uncertainty with how the virus will impact whether or not people can come to work, whether kids can come to school," she said.

The number of home-schooled children will rise substantially next year if schools don't have the flexibility to offer distance learning as well as on-site learning, said Charles Cudney, director of the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

"The implications for children learning, as well as financially for school districts, will be catastrophic without those kinds of flexibility," Cudney said.

School districts receive a certain amount of funding per student enrolled each year. That amount is expected to be $7,018 for the 2020-21 school year.

Jody Wiggins, superintendent of the Siloam Springs School District, said if social-distancing guidelines are in place when schools open, it will cause districts to rethink everything they do -- from recess to serving food -- and the changes could be expensive.

While the new school year is three months away, schools have more immediate concerns. An example is administration of the ACT college entrance exam. The April test date was postponed to June 13.

The ACT contacted Wiggins about whether the district could host testing in June. The district's answer as of last week was no, based on current guidance from the state, he said.

Wiggins also brought up professional development for teachers, something districts are supposed to provide.

Pfeffer said she didn't believe districts are prevented from moving forward with professional development activities, as long as they follow certain guidelines.

John Karnes, superintendent of West Fork schools, asked Pfeffer whether schools will be required to check students' temperature before they board a bus.

Pfeffer said no guidance has been provided yet by the Department of Health, but she deems it unlikely any such rule will be implemented. Guidelines will take into account what's practical and feasible, she said.

On the subject of buses, Pfeffer advised superintendents to consider their drivers and how many will return when schools open. School bus drivers tend to be older and some might not feel comfortable coming to work for fear of getting sick, she said.

"It was difficult under the best of circumstances to get bus drivers," Pfeffer said. "So there may have to start being some considerations made as to whether you'll still be able to operate with the same number in your fleet as before, or are you going to need to start looking at consolidating some routes."

She also said she had no news on what will be allowed as far as graduation ceremonies, beyond the recent directive districts may not hold traditional ceremonies before July 1.

She thanked superintendents for their patience and acknowledged they are getting a lot of questions for which nobody has answers now.

"We're going to keep doing the best that we can and we understand the timelines that you're under," Pfeffer said.

