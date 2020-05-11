FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020, file photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day in Baltimore, Md. Whenever baseball returns because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's an element that might come into play like never before: the sound of silence. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

BASEBALL

Few MLB employees test positive

Just 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The small number of positive tests, announced Sunday, was positive news for a sport pushing ahead with plans to start its delayed season. Researchers received 6,237 completed surveys from employees of 26 clubs. That led to 5,754 samples obtained in the U.S. on April 14 and 15 and 5,603 records that were used. The survey kit had a 0.5% false positive rate. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, one of the study's leaders, said the prevalence of the antibodies among MLB employees was lower than for the general population during testing in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco area and Miami. "I was expecting a little bit of a higher number," Bhattacharya said during a telephone news conference. "The set of people in the MLB employee population that we tested in some sense have been less affected by the COVID epidemic than their surrounding communities." Data for players was not separated in the study, and some MLB family members were included. Spring training was stopped March 12 and opening day was pushed back from March 26 because of the pandemic. MLB intends to give the players' association a presentation this week for a possible start to the season, and has said frequent testing would be necessary.

HOCKEY

Ducks sign two to extensions

The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension. The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday. The 22-year-old Guhle has 14 points in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, who traded their former second-round pick to Anaheim in February 2019 along with a first-round draft pick for defenseman Brandon Montour. Guhle has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks. Carrick has played nine of his 34 career NHL games for the Ducks this season, getting one goal and one assist.

TENNIS

No Open fans an option

The French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said on Sunday. The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4. Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. It could even start one week later. "Organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked," Giudicelli said "We're not ruling any option out." However, he conceded that "the lack of visibility" when hosting a tournament without fans is a concern.

BASKETBALL

Yao Ming offers restart options

Yao Ming, the former Houston Rockets star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, says the league has three options for resuming the season that has been on hold since Feb. 1 over the coronavirus pandemic. Yao said the league might play out the full schedule; play a shortened season with some games dropped; or end the regular season and go straight to the playoffs based on teams' current rankings. Yao told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday that he hopes as much as the season can be played as possible, but that public health and fairness were the key considerations. A tournament to restart the season was also being considered if not all scheduled games could be played. Teams would also be isolated in hotels and fans barred from stadiums, he said.

