Parks start to bring back some amenities

A resident rides a bicycle Thursday along a walking trail that circles Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville. Cities closed the amenities in parks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and now are considering how to reopen them. Visit nwaonline.com/200511Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

A slow rollout to reopen amenities at parks in the region's larger cities will start today, officials said.

The ball fields, tennis courts and the dog park at George Park in Springdale will reopen. No team sport practices or games are allowed, according to a city new release.

Pool information • Swimming pools, water parks, swim beaches and splash pads will be allowed to open May 22, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday. • Department of Health rules issued Friday require pools, beaches and other swimming spots that open May 22 to limit the number of people to half the normal capacity. • Employees must be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus, and signs must warn swimmers not to enter if they’ve had symptoms such as a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher in the previous two days or have had contact with someone known to have the virus in the previous week. • The pool’s “responsible party” must ensure bathers stay at least 6 feet from one another, although families can sit and swim together. Source: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

City officials can make their own decisions about parks, said Danyelle McNeill with the Arkansas Department of Health. Most area park amenities have been closed because of covid-19.

The restroom at Shiloh Square is open, and at least one restroom in each city park will open today, according to the release. Outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds and pavilion rentals will remain closed.

Springdale plans to open its recreation center for exercise equipment use and walking only. Basketball courts, indoor soccer fields and fitness classes are still closed, according to a city news release.

Social distance guidelines will be in place at the recreation center. Individuals must remain 6 feet apart while in the recreation center or while walking and 12 feet apart while using the exercise equipment.

Chad Wolf, Springdale Parks and Recreation director, said the city has closely monitored directives from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health. Community safety is the top concern, he said.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation facilities also tentatively will begin to open.

The Bentonville Community Center's fitness center and lap swim area will open May 18, said Parks and Recreation Director David Wright.

The center has 10 lanes in its competitive pool and three lanes in its leisure pool, Wright said.

Bentonville also has set tentative dates to open ball fields, tennis courts and the Bark Park. Merchants Park, Memorial Park and Phillips Park ball fields will open Friday. Groups will be allowed to practice on a first-come, first-served basis. The restrooms at the parks will remain closed, Wright said.

Hutchinson said team and youth sports are still prohibited, but an announcement will be made later this month on what might be allowed this summer, he said.

Tennis courts at Memorial Park and Citizens Park will open at 50% capacity May 22. The restrooms will be open, Wright said.

The Dave Peel Park and Lawrence Plaza restrooms will open May 26.

The Bark Park will open May 28, and the restrooms also will be open, he said.

Jesse Loyd of Bentonville was with some co-workers at Memorial Park on Friday. The group practiced social distancing while meeting at lunch time.

Loyd said he has three children and his family is always in a park, especially on sunny days. "It's been tough with the parks closed because my children want to be outside," he said.

Loyd said his children have been playing in the yard, but they ask about going to the park. "We have to tell them that it is closed," he said.

Loyd said he looks forward to the parks opening, but he wants it done in a safe fashion and not a rushed decision. Loyd said he will bring his children to the park once it's opened.

Jim White, director of the Rogers Parks and Recreation Department, said city officials meet daily to discuss developments with covid-19 and have not yet set a date to change park usage.

The city prohibits the use of its sports parks -- Veterans, Regional, Northwest and Foerster -- to limit social gathering and contact sports.

All other parks are still open to the public; however, amenities are closed, White said.

Amenities include playground equipment, sports courts and fields, park pavilions, dog parks and restrooms near playground structures.

"While we currently do not have a solid date of when these amenities will be reopened to the public, we do plan to continue to recommend that those who choose to visit the parks should continue to social distance and limit the number of persons in their gatherings," White said.

Fayetteville park amenities are closed until further notice. Groups who don't practice distancing on city park property are prohibited, according to the city website. All city trails have been open and the restrooms in Walker Park remain open, according to the website.

No decision has been made to reopen park amenities, but officials are working on a phased plan to do so, said Byron Humphry, Parks and Recreation maintenance superintendent. Details could come out in the next few weeks, he said.

Ashley Earhart with Springdale expects parks will be busy when they are fully open.

"Outdoor recreation areas have always been a great place for leisure and personal well-being, and I am sure that people are missing those opportunities more than ever," she said. "As the old saying goes, 'you don't know what you got until its gone.'"

NW News on 05/11/2020