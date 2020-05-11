Sections
Primary School teachers and staff honored

by Annette Beard | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- The social distancing imposed by the covid-19 pandemic is especially hard on the staff and teachers at Pea Ridge Primary School as they are accustomed to hugging and loving on their "babies" -- kindergarten, first- and second-grade students.

Last week, secretary Sheri Trevathan and Chris Cline, behavioral specialist, stood in for Mrs. Tracy Hager, principal, as they handed out gifts to the teachers in a drive-through caravan, expressing appreciation and gratitude. Also helping prepare was Jamie Woods, director of counseling.

Hager purchased the gift items and organized the event, Trevathan said, but wasn't present at the event; she was unavailable as she has been under a self-imposed quarantine in order to be able to see her new grandchild, expected to be born this week.

"We just want our teachers to know how much we appreciate them," Trevathan said. Trevathan has been secretary at the elementary school (now Primary School) for 26 years. "Love those babies!"

Gifts included home-made cookies by Alisha Capeton of Rollin in the Dough, chocolates, body scrub, and a Sonic drink.

NW News on 05/11/2020

Print Headline: Primary School teachers and staff honored

