Muslim men maintain social distancing in a parking lot Sunday as they pray after breaking their daytime fast in Jaffa, Israel. Mosques remain closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP/Oded Balilty)

Protests flare up in Hong Kong malls

HONG KONG -- Riot police in Hong Kong grappled with pro-democracy protesters who gathered in shopping malls Sunday to sing, chant slogans and flash hand signs after permission for a Mother's Day march was denied.

The incident indicated a desire on the part of some in the pro-democracy camp to revive the protests against Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government that paralyzed parts of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for months last year.

With the coronavirus outbreak subsiding, more people in Hong Kong have responded to online calls for action, although in far smaller numbers than the hundreds of thousands who marched last year against proposed legislation that could have seen dissidents or criminal suspects extradited to mainland China to face trials.

The legislation was eventually withdrawn, but the protests continued, growing increasingly violent as both police and demonstrators adopted hard-line tactics. Thousands, mainly young people, were arrested in the demonstrations for crimes including rioting and possessing weapons.

Local media reports said at least one person was detained in Sunday's action, which attracted numerous journalists wearing high-visibility vests.

Anti-Semitic crimes on rise in Germany

BERLIN -- The number of anti-Semitic crimes committed in Germany was up 13% last year, according to an annual report cited by the Sunday newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Roughly 2,000 acts were committed against Jews and Jewish institutions in 2019, the annual report on politically motivated crimes indicated, compared with 1,799 in 2018.

Details were revealed ahead of the report's presentation Tuesday by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and the president of the Federal Criminal Police Office, Holger Muench.

Politically motivated crimes were up 14% overall to more than 41,000, compared with 36,062 in 2018.

In about 22,000 cases, the offenses were considered politically right-wing, and in about 10,000 cases they were attributed to leftist perpetrators.

The increase in politically motivated crimes was particularly high in the states of Brandenburg and Thuringia.

Kashmiris say Indian troops killed woman

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan -- Police in the Pakistan-ruled part of Kashmir say Indian troops across the disputed border opened fire with automatic rifles Sunday, shooting a woman dead.

Shauzia Akhtar was shot in the head and chest as she prepared breakfast in her home along the border, said Chaudhry Zulqarnain, a senior police officer for the border district of Rawalakot, where the shooting took place. There was no immediate response from India.

Thousands of Pakistani and Indian troops are stationed along the volatile border that separates the Kashmir region between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Cross-border attacks are frequent, but in recent days attacks have increased, with both Pakistan and India reporting soldiers killed in the fighting. Three times in the past month, Pakistan has summoned Indian diplomats to the Foreign Ministry to complain.

Both countries claim a united Kashmir as their own and have twice gone to war over the territory. They fought a third war over East Pakistan, which gained independence and became Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated dangerously close to another war last year when India bombed Pakistani territory in retaliation for a deadly attack by the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed dozens of Indian troops. Pakistan retaliated by shooting down an Indian fighter jet and capturing its pilot. He was returned to India the next day.

Dozens reported killed in Syria fighting

BEIRUT-- Al-Qaida-linked fighters attacked Syrian government positions Sunday on the edge of the country's last rebel stronghold, triggering clashes that killed nearly three dozen combatants across both sides, opposition activists said.

The fighting was among the worst since early March, when an agreement between Turkey and Russia halted the Syrian government's three-month air and ground campaign into rebel-held northwestern Idlib province. Sunday's clashes took place in neighboring Hama province, parts of which are still under rebel control.

Photo by AP

People cover their faces Sunday during a sudden dust storm in New Delhi, India’s capital city. (AP/Manish Swarup)

Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey backs opposition fighters trying to remove him from power. Russia and Turkey have become the main power brokers in war-torn Syria in recent years.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said members of the al-Qaida-linked group known as Horas al-Din attacked government forces in the Ghab plain area. It said the fighting left 21 troops and 13 Horas al-Din members dead.

The Observatory and an Idlib-based activist, Taher al-Omar, said insurgents also took control of the village of Tanjara, and that Syrian government forces were heavily shelling the area in apparent preparation for a counteroffensive.

There was no word from Syrian state media on the fighting.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 05/11/2020