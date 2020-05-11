Forecasters predict record-cold temperatures for much of northern Arkansas

This National Weather Service graphic shows cool high temperatures and rain are predicted across much of north Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

Forecasters said much of northern Arkansas may see record-cold temperatures as well as showers and storms on Monday afternoon.

Highs across the region are predicted to be in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Elsewhere in the state, mild and dry weather will continue with highs in the 60s and 70s, the weather service said.

The cold temperatures in northern Arkansas aren’t expected to last long, according to forecasters. Temperatures are predicted to climb to at least average later in the week.