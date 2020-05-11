Schucker prepared to get going at Arkadelphia

Trey Schucker was ready to be a head coach.

He'll get that opportunity with one of the state's top high school football programs over the past decade at Arkadelphia.

High school football coaching changes SCHOOL;NEW COACH;PREVIOUS COACH Alma;Rusty Bush;Doug Loughridge Arkadelphia;Trey Schucker;J.R. Eldridge Bauxite;Caleb Perry;Daryl Patton Booneville;Doc Crowley;Scott Hyatt Brookland;Eric Munoz;Chuck Speer Cross County;Cody Goulart;Tommy Wells Crossett;Shawn Jackson;Sonny Nason Danville;Drew Smyly;D.J. Crane De Queen;Brad Chesshir;Stephen Sloan Dover;Will Cox;Reed Mendoza Fountain Lake;Kenny Shelton;Kenny Shelton* Gentry;TBA;Paul Ernest Greenwood;Chris Young;Rick Jones Heber Springs;Todd Wood;Will Cox* Jacksonville;Maurice Moody;Jordan Johnston* Lincoln;Reed Mendoza;Don Harrison LR Hall;Jim Withrow;Kipchoge VanHoose LR Southwest;Daryl Patton;NA^ Magazine;Ryan Chambers;Doug Powell Mountain Home;Steve Ary;Bryan Mattox North Little Rock;J.R. Eldridge;Jamie Mitchell Pea Ridge;TBA;Stephen Neal Prescott;Brian Glass;Tommy Poole Salem;Josh Watson;Clay Wiggins Smackover;David Osborn;Brian Brown Sylvan Hills;Chris Hill;Jim Withrow Trumann;Randy Phillips;Craig Green Waldron;Doug Powell;Jonathan Bates *Interim coach in 2019 ^New school in 2020 NOTE Send any news/additions to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com

Arkadelphia hired the Searcy offensive coordinator as its new head coach. He'll take over for J.R. Eldridge, who led Arkadelphia to consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018 and is now at Class 7A North Little Rock.

"It's awesome," Schucker told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I'm very excited to be a Badger and honored to be a Badger."

Schucker was at Searcy for five seasons, serving the past three years as the Lions' offensive coordinator. Searcy won its first state championship since 1933 in December, defeating Benton in the Class 6A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Last season, Searcy averaged 44 points per game. Schucker said his experience at Searcy allowed him to land the Arkadelphia job.

"It's helped me get this job," Schucker said. "We've been to the quarterfinals, to the semifinals, then finally finished and won the state championship. That experience really helped me grow and progress."

Schucker is a 2011 graduate of Clarksville High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas. His father Butch is the athletic director at Searcy and his mother Jennifer is a teacher in the Searcy School District. Also, Schucker's brother Mason was Searcy's starting quarterback in 2016 and 2017, and is currently at Southeastern Louisiana.

Being in an educational and athletic family made Schucker believe in wanting to be a head coach at an early age, he said.

"My dad and my mom have been an influence on me," Schucker said. "I've been around it. They've been so supportive."

Searcy Coach Mark Kelley has also made an impact on Schucker's career over the past five seasons.

"He's been huge," Schucker said. "We've had a great time together. He's helped me grow. He's helped me learn what it takes to be a head coach."

Schucker is planning to bring the Spread offense to Arkadelphia, the same scheme Searcy runs under Kelley.

"We'll spread it around to our best players," Schucker said. "We want to score a lot of points."

The coronavirus pandemic has halted in-person offseason workouts. So Schucker is prepared to meet his players by phone and by social media initially.

"I want to call every player and introduce myself," Schucker said. "Typically, you would show up and have a team meeting, but that's not the case here. I want to introduce who I am and build those relationships."

Since 2017, Arkadelphia is 35-8 with two state championships. The Badgers were 11-2 in 2019, losing at Crossett in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Schucker said he's looking forward to keeping the Badgers among the top teams in Class 4A.

"They've been very successful," Schucker said. "They have that competitive spirit. They know what it takes to win."

The 7-4A Conference is one of the top conferences in the state. In four of the past five seasons, a 7-4A team has won a state championship -- Nashville in 2015, Arkadelphia in 2017 and 2018, and Joe T. Robinson in 2019.

It's a league that Schucker understands will challenge the Badgers every week.

"It's a very competitive conference," Schucker said. "It's going to be a battle every week. I want that competitive nature. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Arkadelphia is losing several key players to graduation, including quarterback Cannon Turner, who will be attending Air Force, running back/linebacker Kyren Harrison, offensive lineman Lorenzo Lawson and defensive lineman Rickey Rogers, Jr.

However, Schucker isn't tempering his expectations for the 2020 season for the Badgers.

"We want to be competitive," Schucker said. "We want to put the best product out there and win every game."

