POLICE BEAT: Stop for speeding yields drugs, gun

Stop for speeding yields drugs, gun

A Newport man was arrested by Arkansas State Police in Pulaski County on drug charges after a Sunday afternoon traffic stop for speeding, according to an arrest report.

Police observed a black Dodge Charger speeding at 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 30 westbound at about 1 p.m., the report said.

The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was driven by Deandre Johnson, 28, according to the report.

Several thousand dollars in cash, a Glock 21 with extended magazine, marijuana, digital scales and many small bags were recovered, the report said.

Johnson was arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail. He is charged with misdemeanor speeding more than 15 mph over the limit, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

Metro on 05/11/2020