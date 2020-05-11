Sections
Subject: Fairy tales

Today at 1:53 a.m.

  1. Ali Baba learns these secret words to enter a cave containing treasure.

  2. In this story, a sorcerer offers to exchange "new lamps for old."

  3. What fairy tale character created Pinocchio?

  4. The characters in this tale include the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.

  5. The title in French is La Belle et la Bete.

  6. In the United States, Henny Penny is commonly known by this name

  7. For what does Jack exchange the family cow?

  8. She saves a handsome prince from drowning and falls in love with him.

  9. This "ugly creature" matures into a beautiful swan.

ANSWERS

  1. "Open, sesame."

  2. Aladdin

  3. Geppetto

  4. Alice in Wonderland

  5. Beauty and the Beast

  6. Chicken Little

  7. Magic beans

  8. The Little Mermaid

  9. The Ugly Duckling

ActiveStyle on 05/11/2020

Print Headline: Subject: Fairy tales

