Ali Baba learns these secret words to enter a cave containing treasure.
In this story, a sorcerer offers to exchange "new lamps for old."
What fairy tale character created Pinocchio?
The characters in this tale include the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.
The title in French is La Belle et la Bete.
In the United States, Henny Penny is commonly known by this name
For what does Jack exchange the family cow?
She saves a handsome prince from drowning and falls in love with him.
This "ugly creature" matures into a beautiful swan.
ANSWERS
"Open, sesame."
Aladdin
Geppetto
Alice in Wonderland
Beauty and the Beast
Chicken Little
Magic beans
The Little Mermaid
The Ugly Duckling
05/11/2020
Subject: Fairy tales
