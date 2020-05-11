Subject: Fairy tales

Ali Baba learns these secret words to enter a cave containing treasure.

In this story, a sorcerer offers to exchange "new lamps for old."

What fairy tale character created Pinocchio?

The characters in this tale include the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.

The title in French is La Belle et la Bete.

In the United States, Henny Penny is commonly known by this name

For what does Jack exchange the family cow?

She saves a handsome prince from drowning and falls in love with him.