Suspect in killing is named, sought

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Police are searching for a suspect in the Thursday night killing of a man in Pulaski County, according to a tweet by the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Joseph Villarreal is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Winter on the 2300 block of 145th Street just after 10 p.m., the tweet said.

Villarreal could be driving a 2008 Ford Fusion with license plate 517-ZBH, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the tweet.

Metro on 05/11/2020

Print Headline: Suspect in killing is named, sought

