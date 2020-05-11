Suspect in killing is named, sought

Police are searching for a suspect in the Thursday night killing of a man in Pulaski County, according to a tweet by the Pulaski County sheriff's office.
Joseph Villarreal is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Winter on the 2300 block of 145th Street just after 10 p.m., the tweet said.
Villarreal could be driving a 2008 Ford Fusion with license plate 517-ZBH, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the tweet.
