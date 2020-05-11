Target found in time

Eric Thomas, shown here during a practice at Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington, was one of four defensive linemen who signed with the University of Arkansas in February. During his senior season in 2019, Thomas recorded 60 tackles, including 46 unassisted and 27 for a loss, 14.5 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown. (Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal/Gregg Pachkowski)

A move from linebacker to defensive end changed Eric Thomas' fortunes.

Thanks to a 141/2-sack season at defensive end for Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington in 2019, Thomas became a target for first-year University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Eric Thomas at a glance CLASS Freshman POSITION Defensive end HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-3, 230 pounds AGE 18 (born Feb. 4, 2002) HOMETOWN Pensacola, Fla. HIGH SCHOOL Booker T. Washington NOTEWORTHY Four-star prospect by 247Sports and three-star prospect by ESPN.com and Rivals. … No. 49 weakside defensive end in the country by 247Sports. … Four-year letterman at Booker T. Washington in Pensacola, Fla. … Recorded 60 tackles, including 46 unassisted, 27 for a loss, 14.5 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown as a senior in 2019. … Led Booker T. Washington to an 8-2 record and a first-round appearance in the Florida Class 6A state playoffs. … Had 69 tackles, including 49 unassisted, 2 for a loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception as a junior in 2018. … Chose Arkansas over Colorado State.

Pittman and his staff landed Thomas in the 2020 recruiting class in February.

Booker T. Washington Coach Tommy Whiddon said Thomas' 2019 season was proof of what he could do in college.

"Eric is a very talented football player," Whiddon said. "He's got great size. He's a playmaker. He came on in his senior year."

Thomas, 6-3, 230 pounds, 4.7 40-yard dash, was a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which also had him as the No. 49 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 112 prospect in talent-rich Florida. He was a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and Rivals. He chose Arkansas over Colorado State, and Whiddon said Missouri and Florida also showed interest in Thomas.

Arkansas signed six defensive linemen in its 2020 class, including four in February.

As a senior in 2019, Thomas recorded 60 tackles, including 46 unassisted, 27 for a loss, 6 fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown to go with his 141/2 sacks.

Thomas led Booker T. Washington to an 8-2 record and a first-round appearance in the Florida Class 6A state playoffs.

As a junior, Thomas had 69 tackles, including 49 unassisted, 2 for a loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception.

It was Thomas' production as a senior that put him on Pittman's radar. But Thomas said his play wasn't just about him.

"It was about my teammates and the energy they brought," Thomas said. "It wasn't a one-man team. I fit in where I needed to."

Booker T. Washington went 0-10 in 2018. Whiddon credited Thomas for the team's eight-game improvement last season.

"Guys like Eric were a big reason why we turned it around," Whiddon said. "We wanted to put him in a position to be successful."

Thomas said he was sold on Arkansas when he visited the campus in Fayetteville.

"I loved the campus," Thomas said. "It's a great place to be. It's a great school."

Arkansas has had two consecutive 2-10 seasons, but Thomas is looking forward to getting the Razorbacks back on track.

"I can't wait to turn around the program," Thomas said.

Whiddon said that having an early signing period in December helped players like Thomas, who didn't sign until February.

"He's the type of kid who finally put it altogether as a senior," Whiddon said. "After the early signing period, schools can reassess and can find players like Eric. I'm excited for the opportunity for Eric."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced athletes to get creative with their workouts.

"It's tough," Whiddon said. "There is no blueprint. Everyone is trying to figure it out by working out at home to try to stay active.

Thomas said he has been running hills and working on his footwork. He has worked out at Bay Bluffs Park in Pensacola, which features a nature trail.

With the pandemic, it's not known when Thomas and players from the 2020 recruiting class will be able to move to Fayetteville. However, Thomas said he'll be ready to go when it's time to get on campus.

"I want to come in and help build chemistry," Thomas said. "I want to eventually become a starter and build leadership."

Whiddon said Arkansas will get a hard worker in Thomas.

"He's a guy who is highly motivated," Whiddon said. "He's a quiet kid who lets his play speak for himself. He's definitely going to be successful."

Thomas is focusing on what he can do outside of the normal training activities that he would have usually done, such as weightlifting, and not on the pandemic.

"I don't worry about it," Thomas said. "I'll figure it out. I hope it gets better."

