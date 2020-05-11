Saturday shootings wound 2 in Little Rock

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two Little Rock men were wounded in separate Saturday morning shootings, according to police reports.

A 55-year-old Little Rock man told authorities he was shot about 6 a.m. Saturday on Colonel Glenn Road.

Officers met Otis Hicks, who had been wounded in the left hand, at the Baptist Health Medical Center emergency room. Hick said he was driving by VP Racing Fuels, 6824 Colonel Glenn Road, when he pulled over to talk to the son of a member of his church whom he saw standing in front of the store.

A stranger walked up and asked for money then shot Hicks when he told the stranger he did not have any money.

"You don't know who you are talking to," Hicks said the man told him before shooting.

Hicks drove himself to the hospital. Police found a 9mm shell casing at the convenience store.

A 44-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the right ankle at his Colt Avenue home about 3:20 a.m. Saturday following a robbery by two armed men.

Israel Taylor and two friends told investigators they were "hanging out" in Taylor's garage when the robbers opened the garage door and demanded their money.

The trio surrendered their cash, and the robbers ran off while shooting back at them, wounding Taylor and striking a car parked at the residence, the victims told investigators.

Police later found the car used in the holdup, a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with a tan convertible top, abandoned near Forbing and Geyer Springs roads.