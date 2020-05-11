UA professor accused of wire fraud in pursuit of federal research grants

FAYETTEVILLE — A longtime engineering professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville arrested Friday is suspected of felony wire fraud related to his pursuit of federal research grants despite close ties to China, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Simon Ang "intentionally made materially false misrepresentations to the University of Arkansas and NASA," states an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Jonathan Willett filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

The affidavit states that "Ang's close ties to the Chinese government and employment with numerous Chines companies would have made him ineligible to receive grants issued by United States Government agencies."

[DOCUMENT: Criminal complaint and affidavit » arkansasonline.com/512court/]

Ang, a 63-year-old Fayetteville resident, was booked Friday into the Washington County jail. Ang joined UA as an electrical engineering faculty member in 1988, according to his biography posted on the UA website.

“Dr. Ang has been suspended without pay from his responsibilities with the University. The University is actively cooperating with the federal investigation in this matter,” UA spokesman Mark Rushing said Monday.

Rushing said Ang has also been suspended from his role as director of the UA’s High Density Electronics Center.