Washington County marriage licenses

April 30

Efren Aldaco, 51, and Clementina Barroso Martinez, 40, both of Springdale

Chase Anthony Black, 23, and Emily Jeanne Foster, 22, both of Spring, Texas

Dakota James Bush, 24, and Stephenie Ann Bennett, 29, both of Decatur

Zane Andrew Ennis, 22, and Audrey Rebecca Pike, 22, both of Fayetteville

Ryan James Finley, 28, and Lindsey Lea Wagner, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jesse David Goodman, 23, and Victoria Layne Stephens, 23, both of Fayetteville

Darrell Lakabung, 24, and Carla Damon, 22, both of Springdale

Robert Edward Marrin, 76, and Rhondah Kaye Hester, 61, both of Fayetteville

Jason Darnell Payton, 32, and Regina Gale Poole, 38, both of Springdale

Troy Trevor Bryce Sugg, 19, and Emily Elaine Barenberg, 19, both of Morrow

May 1

Preston Ray Brassfield, 38, and Lacey Renee Kimball, 25, both of Fayetteville

Edwin Brett Crumley, 36, and Sarah Eliese Freeman, 30, both of Fayetteville

Manuel Cruz-Cervantes, 23, and Denise Quezada, 25, both of Springdale

Eric Scott Doshie, 27, and Annebelle Marie Trammel, 21, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Tyler Henson, 19, and Hailey Nicole Potts, 19, both of Springdale

Heath Aron McDaniel, 40, and Gina Elizabeth Chavez, 47, both of Fayetteville

John-Charles Smith, 40, and Jennifer Lain Hill, 32, both of Springdale

Aidan Andrew Swain, 26, and Viviana Lucia Millan, 25, both of Fayetteville

Gerardo Ivan Villanueva, 22, and Daniela Cordero-Gomez, 21, both of Springdale

May 4

Jared Kyle Barnett, 25, and Caitlin Marie Coker, 23, both of West Fork

Derek Lee Doshier, 30, and Lydia Marie Haden, 24, both of Springdale

Dale King, 80, and Glannis M. Mason, 77, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Jay Rush, 28, and Leah Marie Frieden, 28, both of Springdale

Andres Santos-Perez, 26, and Jeanette Garcia, 40, both of Springdale

May 5

Bryant Joseph Bowling, 30, and Katie Marie Bissell, 24, both of Farmington

Randall Sam Deckard, 65, and Deborah Lea O'Brien, 60, both of Lincoln

Aaron Lee Johnson, 27, and Dawn Marie Gamble, 23, both of Springdale

Gianni Jamain Lewis, 28, and Joyce Idella Stewart Lucas, 32, both of Fayetteville

Armando Lopez Cruz, 49, and Ruth Noemy Diaz Aguilar, 39, both of Springdale

William Andrew McDonald, 48, and Janice Annette Williamson, 54, both of Springdale

Lane Michael Wiley, 21, and Trinity Dawn Pursley, 19, both of Springdale

May 6

Kevin Peter Goslar, 44, and Danjie Su, 35, both of Fayetteville

David Edward Harmon, 82, Lowell, and Janice Lea Watson, 67, Springdale

Eric Michael Helms, 38, Garfield, and Gabrielle Tristine Turner, 37, Fayetteville

Eric Vincent Woods, 44, Fayetteville, and Jeanetta Lockett, 41, Springdale

NW News on 05/11/2020