THIS WEEK IN ARKANSAS ATHLETICS

Rodney Nye hit three home runs to help the Arkansas baseball team clinch its first SEC baseball title by defeating South Carolina 13-5 on May 16, 1999. The Razorbacks’ victory is one of the memorable events in University of Arkansas sports celebrating an anniversary this week. Page 3C. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

University of Arkansas softball team downed Mississippi State 2-1 in its opener at the SEC Tournament in Columbus, Ga.

The victory extended the Razorbacks’ winning streak to nine games, following sweeps of Tennessee, Kentucky and at Ole Miss to cap the regular season.

May 12

2018

Senior Kyle Hosting, running the 3,000-meter steeplechase for only the second time, won the event at the SEC Outdoor Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., in 8 minutes, 55.56 seconds.

“Kyle’s a guy that’s been hurt a lot — he redshirted last year because he was injured — and he’s kind of been in the shadows,” Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said. “Now he’s the SEC champ. I’m thrilled for him.”

Hosting ran a strong tactical race and broke to the lead with about 600 meters to go.

“Kyle ran very smart and just put the hammer down at the end and won by a pretty good margin,” Bucknam said. “We thought he could get in the top five — maybe even the top three — but to win? That was a very nice surprise.”

2012

Softball player Devon Wallace was named SEC Freshman of the Year in voting by the league’s head coaches announced prior to the start of the league tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Wallace, the first Razorback to win the award, led SEC players during the regular season in home runs (12), on-base percentage (.549), and walks

(26) during conference play. Wallace was named to the All-SEC first team as the designated player and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team along with teammate Kimmy Beasley, a pitcher.

2002

The Razorbacks, aided by a five-run seventh inning, capped a three-game sweep of Ole Miss with a 10-8 victory in Oxford, Miss.

The road sweep was Arkansas’ first in a three-game set at an SEC opponent since a series at Florida in 1999.

The sweep revived Arkansas’ hopes of qualifying for the eight-team SEC Tournament, which the Razorbacks did the following weekend with a home series win against Auburn.

Josh Glynn (2-0) replaced Layne Berry in the first inning and picked up the victory with 51/3 innings of quality relief.

The Razorbacks sent 11 batters to the plate in the critical seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Jeff Fletcher’s two-run pinch-hit homer in the ninth loomed large as well, as the Rebels scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to make it close.

Andrew Wishy had three hits for the second consecutive day to lead the Razorbacks, who beat the Rebels 5-4 and 11-5 in the first two games of the series. Scott Hode also provided three hits, while Cody Clark, Ryan Fox, Clay Goodwin and Nick Pitts had two hits each for the Hogs.

May 13

2018

The No. 6 Razorbacks completed a sweep of No. 20 Texas A&M at Baum Stadium with a 6-3 victory over the Aggies behind sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell.

Luke Bonfield’s ground ball to the pitcher scored Eric Cole in the first inning, then Bonfield launched a three-run home run in the third off Stephen Kolek (5-5) to score Casey Martin, who had walked, and Heston Kjerstad, who had been hit by a pitch.

That was all the support n e e d e d by Campbell (4-5), who threw 72 pitches in 5 innings and allowed no runs on 5 hits and no walks while striking out 7. Campbell started showing the form behind Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy that would help the Razorbacks advance to the College World Series finals. Arkansas beat the Aggies 9-3 and 3-1 in the first two games of the series.

The Razorbacks scored two more runs in the eighth inning, on a Casey Opitz sacrifice fly and Hunter Wilson’s double, to give themselves a 6-1 lead.

2006

The men’s tennis team, which finished with an winning SEC record at 6-5 for the second time in 15 years, downed Michigan 4-1 in Columbus, Ohio, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks, under 19th-year Coach Robert Cox, won an NCAA Tournament match for the first time since edging Tulsa 4-3 in 2002.

May 14

2016

The Razorbacks men’s tennis team upended Wichita State 4-2 to advance at the NCAA Stillwater Regional in Stillwater, Okla. Arkansas would fall the following day 4-0 to No. 16 Oklahoma State to be eliminated from the tourney.

2011

Jonathan Modica, who ranks 12th on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list for men’s basketball with 1,589 points from 2002-06, received his doctorate degree in development in higher education.

The Smackover native added to his undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism in 2007 and his master’s degree in advertising and public relations in 2008.

“It’s been pretty awesome,” Modi-ca said. “Personally and professionally I’ve gotten the opportunity to develop. I’ve gotten the support to do this and make it as rewarding as possible.”

1999

The No. 8 Razorbacks clinched at least a share of their first SEC baseball title with an 8-2 victory over South Carolina in a series opener at Sarge Frye Field in Columbia, S.C.

Designated hitter Scott Crossett broke a 2-2 tie with a leadoff home run in the seventh inning that hit the top of the left-field wall and bounced over.

“I knew I was going to get a good cut,” Crossett said of the 2-1 pitch from Randy Hadden (7-4). “He left it over the plate and I hit a line drive. I didn’t think it was going to get over that fence.”

Charlie Isaacson (9-0) picked up the victory. Mark Burnett also homered for the Hogs.

May 15

2017

All 13 softball playing schools in the SEC earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, headed by No. 1-ranked Florida.

It’s a first for the SEC but not for a conference. All eight softball-playing members of what was then the Pac-10 qualified for the NCAAs in 1999, 2000, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

Howeve r, t h e S E C ’s achievement with 13 teams in the tournament (Vanderbilt does not sponsor softball) is a national first.

2005

The Arkansas men won the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Nashville, Tenn., with 169 points, well ahead of second-place Florida’s 116.

Sophomore Peter Kosgei won the 5,000 meters and 3,000-meter steeplechase and finished third in the 1,500 for 26 points and won the Commissioner’s Trophy as the meet’s top scorer.

“Peter is a tough kid,” Razorbacks Coach John McDonnell said. “He really gutted it out.”

1999

The Lady Razorbacks beat both Alabama and Tennessee by the score of 3-2 at the SEC Tournament in Columbus, Ga., for the second and third wins at the tourney. The game against the Volunteers took 10 innings.

Arkansas would go 4-2 in the tournament, which still ranks as the best showing for the Razorbacks in school history.

The Razorbacks beat Tennessee again, also 3-2, on the following day to advance to the championship game against LSU.

The Tigers took the title 4-3 in 10 innings.

May 16

2004

The Razorbacks tennis team upset No. 18 Tennessee 4-1 to win the NCAA Fayetteville Regional and advance to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa under Coach Robert Cox.

1999

Rodney Nye hit three home runs and David Walling struck out 14 batters as the No. 8 Razorbacks walloped South Carolina 13-5 and clinched their first SEC baseball title at Sarge Frye Field in Columbia, S.C., on the final day of the regular season.

Arkansas also won its second outright league championship for Coach Norm DeBriyn. The Razorbacks would have tied Alabama for the SEC West title and dropped to the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament with a loss.

“I know there is conference co-champions for overall and division … but to win it outright is something special,” said DeBriyn, who was doused with a bucket of ice water by Nye and fellow senior Ryan Lundquist.

The Razorbacks missed an opportunity to clinch the SEC crown the day before and watched as the Gamecocks celebrated a 16-6 win on Saturday that gave them the SEC East title.

After that game, DeBriyn’s postgame remarks during the Gamecocks’ on-field celebration were brief. “I looked at them and said, ‘Nothing needs to be said.’ ”

Nye homered in the first, second and fourth innings in support of Walling (9-2), who tied his season high in strikeouts. Nye talked about the previous night’s celebration after his big performance in the finale.

“They won the East and that’s a big deal for them, but it kind of put a little fire in our bellies,” Nye said.

1999

The softball team lost 4-3 in 10 innings against No. 7 LSU at the SEC Tournament in Columbus, Ga. The Razorbacks reached the finals with single wins over South Carolina and Alabama and two victories over Tennessee.

The loss to LSU was game No. 75 for the Razorbacks (46-29) and the quartet of Jennifer Cirigliano, Brett Erickson, Dana Gulick and Tiffany Woolley played in them all to tie for the school record for games in a season. The feat was equaled the following year by Erin Stokey and Danica White.

May 17

2018

The No. 6 Razorbacks clinched at least a tie for the SEC West title, their first since 2011, with an 8-6 win over Georgia in Athens, Ga.

Casey Martin went 4 for 5 and scored two runs to lead the Razorbacks. Luke Bonfield hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh and Dominic Fletcher had a triple for one of his two hits.

Arkansas trailed 4-2 entering the seventh inning, but sent 10 batters to the plate and took control with a six-run frame highlighted by the extra-base hits from Bonfield and Fletcher.

Blaine Knight (9-0) kept alive his unbeaten streak, despite walking off the mound in the sixth inning with a 4-2 deficit. Knight struck out 5 batters and allowed 2 earned runs on 6 hits and a walk. Matt Cronin worked the final 2 2/3 innings for his 10th save.

Arkansas beat Georgia for the sixth consecutive time and notched its 10th victory in the last 11 meetings with the Bulldogs, who would go on to take the series with wins on consecutive days to end the regular season.

2008

The Razorback softball team posted 43 at-bats, tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in school history, in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to No. 7 Oklahoma.

The shootout loss occurred at the NCAA Norman Regional in the winners’ bracket game after the Razorbacks had downed Tulsa 7-5 the day before. Arkansas would be eliminated that night in a 3-0 loss to Oregon.

2004

The Arkansas men scored 183 points to run away with the title at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oxford, Miss.

Florida, which edged Arkansas 132-126 at the SEC Indoors, was second with 120 points.

“Our kids were hungry for this one,” Arkansas Coach John McDonnell said. “They said, ‘This one’s not going to get away.’”

Alistair Cragg, who won the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters to lead the field with 30 points, said losing to Florida was a wake-up call for the Razorbacks.

“It was bad that it had to happen, but I think we needed it,” Cragg said. “There’s so much talent on our team, but we thought we didn’t have to work for it, that we’d walk all over everybody. Guys found out we can’t do that, that we had to work for it.”

Junior Tyson Gay won the 100 and 200 and combined with sophomore Omar Brown, freshman Wallace Spearmon Jr. and senior Mike Thomas to win the 400 relay. Senior Jeremy Scott won the pole vault.

1998

The Razorbacks pulled off the first triple play in SEC Tournament history and the school’s second during a 7-5 loss to Auburn in the championship game of the tourney in Hoover, Ala.

With Auburn runners at first and second base, Arkansas second baseman Mark Burnett caught a line drive off the bat of Chad Wandall for the first out and fired to first baseman Rodney Nye, who tagged the base to double off a runner for the second out. Nye threw to shortstop Joe Jester, who was covering second base for a tag of the bag to complete the triple play.

Nye won SEC Tournament MVP honors with a tourney-high eight RBI and a 9 of 16 performance at the plate.

“I’ve never even seen a triple play,” said Nye, a native of Cameron, Okla., and a transfer from North Carolina. “It was kind of a delayed reaction when I figured out we could turn it.”

1986

Photo by kes

Arkansas’ Alistair Cragg breaks away during the final stretch on his way to victory in the men’s 1,500 meters during the final day of the SEC outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 17, 2004, in oxford, Miss. Cragg also won the 5,000 and 10,000 meters as the Razorbacks won the team title. (arkansas democrat-Gazette file photo)

The men’s tennis team downed California 5-2 in Athens, Ga., to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament under second-year Coach Ron Hightower.