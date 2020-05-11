Sections
Trail complex near Mena, Ouachita National Forest to reopen

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:12 p.m. | Updated May 11, 2020 at 5:12 p.m.
Ouachita National Forest officials said the Wolf Pen Gap Off-Highway Vehicle Trail complex near Mena in west Arkansas will reopen May 15.

Although the trails and trailheads will be open, restrooms will remain closed. Officials said they urge visitors to avoid congregating at trailheads and parking areas and to refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.

The officials also asked visitors to review recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

Other developed recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use, according to the Ouachita National Forest announcement issued Monday.

The Ouachita National Forest is the oldest and largest national forest in the south, with more than 1.7 million acres in central Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

More information is available from the Mena-Oden Ranger District at (479) 394-2382 or the Ouachita National Forest website at https://bit.ly/3fEylk6.

