Algae bloom impairs taste but no safety, Beaver Water says

by NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Algae blooms in Beaver Lake may affect the taste or odor of drinking water supplied from there but doesn't pose any health risk, the Beaver Water District said in a news release Monday.

James McCarty, district environmental quality manager, said parts of Beaver Lake are having a bloom of an algae called uroglena volvox, the first such event since 2015. Water affected by the bloom is safe to drink, he said, and this type of algae bloom is usually short-lived.

Chilling water, adding lemon or both helps neutralize the taste, he said. So do carbon filters, used on water pitchers or attached to faucets.

The district supplies drinking water to Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville and water districts supplied by those cities. In all, about 350,000 Northwest Arkansas residents are supplied by the district.

NW News on 05/12/2020

Print Headline: Algae bloom impairs taste but not safety, Beaver Water says

