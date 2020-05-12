Arkansas governor: state will order shut down of indoor concert scheduled for Friday

The state of Arkansas is ordering a Fort Smith music venue not to have a concert Friday night as scheduled.

TempleLive was planning a concert by country rock musician Travis McCready, the frontman of Bishop Gunn, a band from Natchez, Miss.

But the concert date is three days before Arkansas officially reopens indoor music venues since closing them in mid-March because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“In terms of the concert, there will be a cease and desist order that will be issued by the Department of Health directing that that concert not take place, which is an official legal order and directive that will go out,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his daily covid-19 press conference on Tuesday.

Meg Mirivel, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said the order would probably be served Tuesday evening or Wednesday.

Last week, the push and pull between Hutchinson and TempleLive got national media attention with the New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine saying it looked like the McCready concert in Fort Smith would be the first major U.S. concert since the pandemic began two months ago.

“The performance, though modest, is attracting outsized attention, not only because it’s testing whether people are ready to return in numbers to listen to live music but also because it is challenging the restrictions the governor put on such performances,” wrote Graham Bowley in the New York Times.

According to TempleLive’s website, templelive.com, several precautions were begin taken, including reducing capacity in the theater by 80%, from 1,100 to 229.