Arkansas woman dies in crash

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 27-year-old Berryville woman was killed and her 32-year-old passenger injured in a crash during Monday night's rain in Carroll County, Arkansas State Police reported.
The report states that Ashley Tyree lost control of her 2005 Mazda on County Road 513 about 7:05 p.m. She had been driving west when she lost control and ran off of the north side of the road, the report said.
Tyree over-corrected and crossed back across the road and off the south side. The car then struck the embankment, rolled over and hit a tree. Joshua Muholland of Berryville was the injured passenger, the report said.
Tyree's death brings to 176 the total of traffic deaths that state police have investigated so far this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.