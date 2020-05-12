Arkansas woman dies in crash

A 27-year-old Berryville woman was killed and her 32-year-old passenger injured in a crash during Monday night's rain in Carroll County, Arkansas State Police reported.

The report states that Ashley Tyree lost control of her 2005 Mazda on County Road 513 about 7:05 p.m. She had been driving west when she lost control and ran off of the north side of the road, the report said.

Tyree over-corrected and crossed back across the road and off the south side. The car then struck the embankment, rolled over and hit a tree. Joshua Muholland of Berryville was the injured passenger, the report said.

Tyree's death brings to 176 the total of traffic deaths that state police have investigated so far this year.