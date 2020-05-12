Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Boy, 11, injured in Little Rock shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:02 a.m.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm at the Spanish Jon Apartments at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, according to a Little Rock police report. It was the second shooting reported at the complex at 5001 W. 65th St. in less than a week.

Officers found the child on the east side of Building D with a bullet wound in his left triceps. The boy, who was treated and released from Arkansas Children's Hospital, told police he was shot by a stranger. Officers collected several spent shell casings on the building's west side, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The shooting came four days after police reported a 20-year-old Little Rock man, Brytron Sawyer, was shot three times at the apartment complex.

Metro on 05/12/2020

Print Headline: Boy, 11, injured in LR shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT