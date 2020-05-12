Boy, 11, injured in Little Rock shooting

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm at the Spanish Jon Apartments at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, according to a Little Rock police report. It was the second shooting reported at the complex at 5001 W. 65th St. in less than a week.

Officers found the child on the east side of Building D with a bullet wound in his left triceps. The boy, who was treated and released from Arkansas Children's Hospital, told police he was shot by a stranger. Officers collected several spent shell casings on the building's west side, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The shooting came four days after police reported a 20-year-old Little Rock man, Brytron Sawyer, was shot three times at the apartment complex.

Metro on 05/12/2020