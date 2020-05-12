Dang Obama socialism ...

President Trump so irrationally resents Barack Obama that he refuses amid a pandemic to open a special enrollment period for a health insurance program commonly bearing Obama's name.

He chooses instead a narrowly targeted form of what he and Republicans otherwise inaccurately call socialism.

It reveals--yet again--Trump's consuming smallness and utter indifference to human concerns other than his own.

This story is best told in two parts--the first about Trump saying "no" to a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, and the second about Trump overruling even Attorney General Bill Barr, otherwise his lapdog, to say that his government would not defend Obamacare before the U.S. Supreme Court his fall.

That's the case even as Trump and the Republicans have no replacement plan if the ACA were to be nullified, as surely Chief Justice John Roberts won't permit.

In the first part, millions of Americans reliant on employment-based health insurance lost their jobs and thus their health plans due to the coronavirus. A ready remedy was the Obamacare exchange, where monthly premiums, while still too high because conservatives discourage participation, had stabilized, dropping 3 percent this year.

Anyway, those rates are heavily subsidized for the income level of the typical unemployed person.

But Obamacare has a prescribed enrollment period not beginning until late in the year. Health insurers asked the Trump administration to open that enrollment period now for special sign-up opportunities due to the dire circumstance. The Trump administration refused.

Health insurers were said to be stunned, but I can't imagine why. Trump is about Trump, mainly his re-election, the chances for which rely first on a primitive voter base made up of the pointlessly angry and willfully uneducated. And that easily agitated base would rise against Trump if he appeared to be sanctioning on any basis--even an emergency humanitarian one--the health program of that Kenyan Muslim.

Instead, Trump announced that the government would pay the hospital costs of coronavirus treatment for any person lacking health insurance.

Got that? Your president embraced what I'd call "Medicare for all who need it but only for one disease and nothing at all for anything or anyone else."

In any other context, Trump calls the liberal notion of Medicare for all "socialist," though true socialism would make hospitals public institutions and health-care workers public employees.

Whatever term you use, Trump embraces the concept only for this one virus at this one juncture, and certainly not for your pre-existing condition.

That brings us to the second part of the story.

Conservatives so detest Obama-care that they have chipped away at it with pesky statutes and frivolous lawsuits trying to rouse activist right-wing judges. The latest pesky statute repealed the tax penalty enforcing the individual mandate to get health insurance.

Since the aforementioned Chief Justice Roberts saved Obamacare before by saying that the tax penalty was a tax and that taxes were plainly within Congress' authority, the latest frivolous lawsuit, begun in Texas but joined by frivolous red-state attorneys general like frivolous what's-her-name in Arkansas, says that, since there is no more tax penalty, there can be no more Obamacare, period.

It argues that all of Obamacare must be voided, including equally priced insurance for persons with pre-existing conditions as well as expanded Medicaid that has proved so popular and successful in Arkansas.

Trump's Justice Department--and that's what it is, you know--refused to defend the Affordable Care Act. Blue-state attorneys general stepped in to do the Trump Justice Department's job.

A right-wing Texas federal judge ruled in favor of the lawsuit. The right-wing federal court of appeals in New Orleans agreed on the mandate being voided but instructed the district judge to reconsider the breadth of his ruling that voided all of the ACA.

The U.S. Supreme Court got asked to take the case and decided to do so. It will hear arguments this fall, in the heat of the election season, and likely rule next year.

Last Wednesday, Trump announced he was sticking with his position that the Justice Department would not defend the law before the Supreme Court. That was despite the fact that Barr, the aforementioned lapdog, had recommended defending parts of the law on the basis, surely to prevail, that eliminating the tax penalty to invalidate the mandate in no way affected everything in the entire law.

On Meet the Press Sunday, Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee got asked if he was troubled by Trump's position.

Yes, he said.

He said he knows of no senator who intended to gut all of the ACA by eliminating the penalty on tax returns.

Alexander is not running for re-election this year. Thus, he does not need the primitive base that controls the preposterous president. Thus, Alexander was liberated to speak sanely.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at [email protected] Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 05/12/2020