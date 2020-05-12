Fifth Washington County resident dies of coronavirus

Brookstone Assisted Living Community Monday is at 415 E. Longview Street in Fayetteville. A third resident at Brookstone died of covid-19, according to the Washington County coroner. Go to nwaonline.com/200512Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A third resident of Brookstone Assisted Living Community has died of covid-19, according to the Washington County coroner.

The 86-year-old woman died Friday at a local hospital, said Coroner Roger Morris.

The woman was the fifth Washington County resident to die of coronavirus, he said. Two Oklahoma residents have also died in Washington County.

Two other Brookstone residents, an 88-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man, have died from the virus, Morris said.

The first woman, whose identity hasn't been released, died April 25. The man, Raymond Arthur Pennington, died May 5.

The nursing home in north Fayetteville has no other known cases of covid-19, according to Danyelle McNeill, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health. The department's policy is to test all residents and staff in a nursing home if one person tests positive for the virus.

A representative of Brookstone didn't return a phone message seeking comment Monday.

In the state, 286 nursing home residents were diagnosed with covid-19 as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Health Department.

Washington County had its first covid-19 deaths last month. A 49-year-old man died April 21 followed by a 59-year-old woman April 22. Their identities also have been withheld.

Washington County had 110 cases of covid-19, with 83 recovered, as of around 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Health Department. Benton County had 123 cases, with 101 recovered, and no deaths.

