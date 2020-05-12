Florida lineman developing an eye for business

The basic concept of entrepreneurship is to find a need and fill it. That's exactly what University of Arkansas offensive line target Caleb Johnson did.

Johnson, an aspiring entrepreneur who plans to major in business in college, attends Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, where he identified a need.

Caleb Johnson highlights arkansasonline.com/512johnson

"Nobody really liked the lunches at TC, and all the snacks and stuff were overpriced, and nobody really used the vending machines," Johnson said.

His solution was to buy 12 packs of honey buns in bulk for $5, and sell each individually for $1.

"I would go to Sam's Club and just load up," Johnson said. "At my prime, I would bring in like four boxes, and I would be out by third period."

Johnson tried selling other snacks first, but they didn't produce the desired results.

"I started out with nutty buddies and zebra cakes, but they didn't take off as well as honey buns did," he said.

Word spread in the hallways about Johnson's business, and students would approach him with money in hand.

"It was awesome because word of mouth is how it basically spread, and also me screaming out 'Honey buns for sale' in the middle of the hallway," Johnson said. "People would come up to me and hand me a dollar. I wouldn't even have to say anything. I would just be given money."

Business was very good at its peak.

"There was one three-week period where I made like 300 bucks," Johnson said. "The goings were good. It was a good time."

Unfortunately business was too good, and the teachers weren't fond of commerce in the classrooms.

"I was probably a little too open at first as they started to crack down on me," Johnson said. "I started to put them in bags. I would carry a separate bag, but at the peak I was carrying around four to five boxes."

Johnson tried a more low-key approach to pedaling his honey buns by moving his inventory to his football locker and toning down his sales pitches. The new approach didn't work.

"They caught me again, and they were like, 'Caleb, you do this again [and] we're going to have to suspend you,' " he said.

His business lasted almost two months before he had to close shop. While some teachers objected to his money-making adventure, they also admired his entrepreneurial spirit.

"They were proud of me, but they were like, 'Caleb you got to stop. We have a contract with this food company, and we don't want to lose the contract because you're selling honey buns,' " Johnson said.

Johnson, 6-7, 290 pounds, has 37 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Florida State and LSU.

While talking to Razorbacks offensive line coach Brad Davis, Johnson was told about the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"That's basically what I'm looking for," Johnson said. "A good ole O-line coach, good strength coaches and good school."

Arkansas has talked up the chance of him playing as a freshman.

"They talked about how they did a study on players that went on to college and played their freshman year through their senior year, they went into the NFL more," said Johnson, an ESPN 4-star prospect.

Johnson had hoped to visit Fayetteville in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to announce a dead period March 13. If the dead period is lifted, he's looking to visit UA.

"We really want to make it up there," he said.

Wherever he attends college, Johnson plans to bring his entrepreneurial ideas with him.

"Oh for sure, once I get to college, I'm going to do something," Johnson said. "I'll make something happen."

