POLICE BEAT: Man arrested after chase | Woman held in burglary

Foot chase ends with man's arrest

North Little Rock police on Monday afternoon arrested a man and accused him of fleeing after officers responded to 819 W. 22nd St. for a report of shots fired.

According to an arrest report, while checking the area, police made contact with a group of men and one of them, 19-year-old Avery Mcgill, fled south from West 21st Street on foot.

The arrest report says Mcgill disobeyed an order to stop and was arrested after a brief pursuit on foot.

Mcgill remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening without bail set.

Hensley woman held in burglary

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman on a residential burglary warrant out of the county on Monday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Barbara Howard, 29, of Hensley was arrested at an address on West Hensley Road, the report says. She faces one felony charge of residential burglary.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening without bail set, according to an online inmate roster.

Woman charged in forgery of title

Jacksonville police arrested a 38-year-old woman on Monday morning on a felony charge of second-degree forgery.

An arrest report says police made contact with Jade Tynes of Jacksonville at 1000 S. First St., where she told police she had a signed title for a vehicle, but the car owner told police he did not sell the car or sign the title.

The arrest report also notes that the signature on the title did not match the signature on the owner's driver's license.

It's unclear based on the report whether Tynes was arrested as a result of a traffic stop or another interaction.

As of Monday evening, she did not appear on an online roster of inmates held in the Pulaski County jail.

NLR man faces 4 charges in threats

Sherwood police on Monday arrested 29-year-old Brandon Dorn of North Little Rock on a warrant for four counts of terroristic threatening and two counts of criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

Dorn was arrested at 1321 W. 15th St.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Monday evening.

Woman arrested in break-in case

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies on Monday afternoon arrested 25-year-old Nina Prince of Jacksonville on a felony warrant out of the county for a charge of breaking or entering.

According to an arrest report, Prince was identified as the driver of a vehicle and deputies conducted a traffic stop. She was taken into custody at Lena Lane and Donna Road without incident, the report says.

Prince was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Monday evening without bail set, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 05/12/2020