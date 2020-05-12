High court weighs Oklahoma's status

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday about whether much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, a question that could have enormous consequences for the area's 1.8 million residents in matters of criminal justice and commerce.

The argument touched on the dark history of the nation's treatment of American Indians and the practical implications of a ruling that Congress had never clearly destroyed the sovereignty of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation over the area, covering about half the state.

"Congress never terminated the Creek reservation and never transferred federal jurisdiction to Oklahoma," said Ian Gershengorn, a lawyer for Jimcy McGirt, a member of the Creek Nation who was convicted of sex crimes against a child by state authorities in the Creek Nation's historical boundaries. Gershengorn argued that only federal authorities were entitled to prosecute his client.

Mithun Mansinghani, Oklahoma's solicitor general, took the opposite view. "Oklahoma has jurisdiction over the eastern half of the state because it was never reservation land," he said, "and it's certainly not reservation land today."

Several justices said they were concerned about a decision that would require federal authorities to investigate and prosecute crimes in eastern Oklahoma. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she was worried that hundreds of state convictions, many for heinous crimes, would be undone and could require retrials in federal court.

Mansinghani said a ruling for McGirt could result in the release of more than 3,000 state prisoners and require federal authorities to prosecute about 8,000 felonies annually that would otherwise have been handled by the state.

Justice Samuel Alito, noting that 90% of the area's residents are not members of the tribe, asked whether business disputes would have to be brought in tribal courts. Justice Elena Kagan asked about adoptions and foster care.

This was the court's second attempt to resolve the status of eastern Oklahoma. In November 2018, the justices heard arguments in Sharp v. Murphy, No. 17-1107, which presented the same issue in an appeal from a ruling of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Denver. That case arose from the prosecution in state court of Patrick Murphy, a Creek Indian, for killing George Jacobs in rural McIntosh County, in east-central Oklahoma.

After he was sentenced to death, it emerged that the murder had taken place on what had, at least at one time, been Indian land. Murphy argued that only the federal government could prosecute him and that a federal law barred the imposition of the death penalty because he was an Indian. The 10th Circuit agreed.

When the Murphy case was argued before an eight-member court, the justices seemed divided and troubled. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who had served on the 10th Circuit, recused himself.

Instead of issuing a decision before the term ended in June 2019, the court announced that it would hear another set of arguments in its current term, which started in October. That was a sign that the court had deadlocked, 4-4.

But there was no new argument in the Murphy case, probably because it was not clear that another hearing would break the deadlock so long as the court remained short-handed.

Instead, the court agreed to hear the case argued Monday, McGirt v. Oklahoma, No. 18-9526, an appeal from a state court's decision, apparently to ensure that the issue could be settled by a nine-member court. A decision is expected by July.

Gorsuch, whose vote may turn out to be decisive, has taken a broad view of the rights of American Indians in other cases. On balance, his questions suggested that he was skeptical of the positions Oklahoma had taken in the case.

