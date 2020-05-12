Police: Home, cars struck by Little Rock gunfire

No injuries were reported after the Little Rock home of a family of five was struck by bullets early Tuesday, according to police reports.

Officers called at about 5 a.m. to 2310 Dorchester Drive, just west of Boyle Park, saw roughly eight bullet holes in the duplex apartment where a mother and her four children lived, according to a Little Rock police report. A bullet hole was also found in the family car.

Residents in the neighboring apartment reported hearing the shots but their residence had no damage, the report states. Police said they found an old shell casing near that second apartment.

On Monday, a ShotSpotter alert about approximately 30 rounds being fired in the 4700 block of West 28th Street led police to a shot-up red 2016 Dodge Charger at the Jefferson Street intersection shortly after 6 p.m., a separate report states.

Officers noted five bullet holes on the driver's side of the car, according to police. Authorities said another round struck a pickup parked on the street. No injuries were reported.

Police said they questioned the driver and the car’s owner, both of Little Rock, but no suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.