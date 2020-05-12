Happy birthday (May 12): You'll be motivated by a sense of responsibility and rewarded for your loyalty. Though your vigilance will net you a degree of security, there will also be stretches of leisure in which you can explore hobbies, talents and relationships that fortify your heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll maintain an air of mystery, surprising the people around you with a new side to your character. This keeps them doing the best kind of wondering about you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will drop ideas like seeds. They are not meant to take root immediately. Rather, they are going to take a while to become embedded in minds, where they will eventually have a life of their own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You make people feel better about themselves and want to be around you. There are those who will come to depend on you for the ego boost, and the position this puts you in is not so bad at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Whatever is keeping you from maximum enjoyment of life can be dissolved with a plan and an excellent attitude. Daily life can feel hurried and improvised unless you think ahead and offer yourself something different.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to be looking for problems to see them. You'll rename the issues things like "challenges" or "opportunities," and you'll find and leverage all that's good in the situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How do you feel about your own enjoyment? Do you allow yourself life's pleasures without comment from the peanut gallery of the mind? To delight with others is to unite with others. Why should this be wrong?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are those who make unwise decisions that affect you. In the past, you have gone along with them. Now, you're starting to wake up to the fact that you have greater influence than you believed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've talents unexplored, and you are capable of things you never would have guessed you could do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Things break; you fix them. They break again... When is it right to cut your losses and start fresh? The answer is: much further down the road. For now, keep fixing, as this will last a good while longer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change is the only constant of life. Write about what's working and what's not. Resolve to make a change regarding what isn't working.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By using words that are honest, balanced and kind, you will make discoveries about what everyone needs and wants. You will put yourself in a position to create fortuitous bonds and arrangements.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ideally, all of the conversations you take part in will be compassionate and truthful. However, you will be dealing in different interpretations of the truth, and ideas as to the form compassion takes can vary widely.

