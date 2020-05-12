Hot Springs receives 30 police chief applicants

HOT SPRINGS -- The opening for Hot Springs police chief drew 30 applicants, which included enough qualified candidates to begin the selection process, City Manager Bill Burrough said Friday.

The job posting, which closed May 1 but could be extended if necessary, said the ideal candidate would have at least seven years of direct law enforcement experience, management experience in a department similar in size to the Hot Springs Police Department and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, business administration or related field.

The new chief will succeed Jason Stachey, who in April announced his retirement effective May 29.

More than a dozen states were represented in the applicant pool, which included seven in-state candidates. No one currently employed by the department applied, Burrough said.

The following candidates applied, according to the list the city provided:

• Stephen Brooks, St. Simons Island, Ga.

• John Canfield, Sebring, Fla.

• Michael Carter, Shreveport, La.

• Thomas Cassella, no city listed.

• Chris Chapmond, Bluffton, S.C.

• Evander Collier IV, St. Johns, Fla.

• Jeff Crow, Malvern.

• Marlon Davis, Milwaukee.

• Joseph DiMuzio, Cleveland.

• John Franklin, Chicago.

• Jeffery Gorley, Newark, N.J.

• Keith Graham, Cabot.

• Edward Greene, Forest Park, Ohio.

• Robert Harrison, Texarkana.

• Gerald Huddleston, Hot Springs Village.

• John Justiniano, Winchester, Calif.

• Jeffery Kelly, Lexington, Ky.

• Paul Lilly, Brownwood, Texas.

• Randall Listrom, Hot Springs.

• Mark Maples, Lake Ozark, Mo.

• David Parker, Star City.

• Brian Peete, Alamogordo, N.M.

• Bruce Phillips, Chicago.

• Terry Ross, Alvin, Texas.

• Leslie Saballos, Key West, Fla.

• Phillip Schofield, Port Charlotte, Fla.

• Tony Smoote, Franklin, Ind.

• Johnnie Sparks, Fort Worth, Texas.

• Joshua Vest, Charleston.

• Shannon Youngblood, Eclectic, Ala.

NW News on 05/12/2020