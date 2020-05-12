• Nicholas Johnson, 22, of Montreal, an operations research and financial engineering major, is the first black valedictorian in the 274-year history of Princeton University, an honor he called "very empowering, especially given its historical ties to the institution of slavery."

• Jahquez Scott, 21, who escaped from the Cook County, Ill., jail by wearing a coronavirus protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release, was recaptured a week later inside a home on Chicago's northwest side, deputies said.

• Jackson Mitchell, a police lieutenant in Leander, Texas, said a 40-year-old man turned himself in after being accused of throwing a packaged steak and a bag of lettuce at a grocery store cashier when he became angry because the store limited how much meat customers can buy.

• Bosko Obradovic, leader of a Serbian right-wing opposition party, and two members of President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party have begun dueling hunger strikes over free speech and fair campaigning after a violent protest over the country's upcoming parliamentary elections.

• Alex Villanueva, sheriff of Los Angeles County, Calif., said that within two weeks, 30 jail inmates, including two who were later released, tested positive for the coronavirus after two groups of prisoners were recorded on security video trying to infect themselves with the virus by sharing water and a mask.

• Michael Zammit Tabona, Malta's ambassador to Finland for six years, has resigned after comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler on social media and saying her aim was "to control Europe."

• Paulo Pinho, 35, and his wife, Clelia, 46, face aggravated harassment counts after being accused of attacking a group of Hasidic Jews in Brooklyn while blaming them for the spread of coronavirus and trying to rip off their masks, New York City police said.

• Jeffrey Moore, 22, accused of attacking grocery store workers at a Publix in Roswell, Ga., was shot and wounded after he confronted police, injuring one officer, then tried to escape by running into nearby woods, investigators said.

• Jose Nunez Romaniz, 19, a community college student and aspiring detective, called police when he found a clear plastic bag filled with $135,000 in cash next to an ATM in Albuquerque, N.M., saying, "It never passed through my mind to keep any of it."

