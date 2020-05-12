Kindness, please

A moment to vent this morning, if you please.

Ever wish some folks could buckle up their adult pants and simply get along during the brief and uncertain period we share in this strange world? I sure do, especially when it comes to needlessly fighting over political differences and the inconsequential things of life.

I watch children interacting on a playground and see them laughing and playing without reflection of ego, resentments or arrogance.

What happens between those purely innocent years and the onset of puberty? Parenting, or lack of, plays a huge role. Another aspect lies in those raging hormones that usually kick in by age 13. They quickly assume control of so much of who we are and will become until shriveling with the onset of the "golden years."

In the meantime, boy howdy, can some folks needlessly wreak havoc and create dissension with haughty and intolerant attitudes.

I'm sure you know, and have known, those who are unduly harsh, terse and disrespectful by nature. They usually are the ones with few friends and prefer being less than civil when simple friendliness would benefit them.

I've certainly known a bunch over my lifetime. They reflect very little, if any, light of kindness, humor or fundamental regard for others. Their numbers are such that psychology has developed an assortment of diagnosable disorders for their conditions.

Each time I deal with such a person, I can't help but wonder what happened during the course of their lives to make them so unreceptive toward others.

There's no question living in a stressful world takes its cumulative toll. The burdens can prompt sorrow and resentments while diminishing empathy. By that time, we've each had our share of losses, crosses to bear and challenges to face and hopefully overcome.

Short of being affected by a disorder, we can freely choose to be respectful and kind toward each other. We can decide to laugh often, frequently at ourselves, and concede the stupid things we invariably do as fallible humans.

Yet you and I know some make the choice to linger beneath clouds of despair and relative unhappiness.

I'm taking a few moments, valued readers, to muse over how each of us goes through life in different ways and directions, and wishing everyone could discover the happiness and joy it can hold for those whose personalities will allow, regardless of how people's opinions naturally differ.

The most significant thing any of us can do while we are alive--an approach guaranteed to enrich existence to its fullest, for me anyway--is to interact with others in a respectful, kind and empathetic manner that leaves others thankful to have had you in their own brief lives.

Worst to be a cop?

I'm no pollster, nor do I claim to be an authority on national rankings of any kind. Like the folks at WalletHub, you invariably have to find some state to fall to the bottom in whichever category you examine.

The latest example it's discovered is the worst state in which to practice law enforcement is Arkansas.

While I readily acknowledge that we do have shortcomings and difficulties in our police and sheriffs' offices, my "survey," as shallow, biased and inconsequential as it might be, shows we would rank closer to the middle among all states.

WalletHub's survey ranked us 50th of 51 in "Opportunity and Competition Rank." We skyrocketed to 46th in "Job Hazards and Protections," then fizzled back to 51st for "Quality of Life."

There was more: Our state ranked 35th for law enforcement officers per capita, 49th for median income for officers (adjusted for cost of living), 32nd in median income growth, 47th in violent-crime rate, 31st for percentage of solved homicide cases, 48th for police-protection expenses per capita" and 40th in police deaths per 1,000 officers.

I've come to believe, as a native of this great state, that members of our law enforcement, while far from perfect, would rank right alongside the nation's best in many ways, although most are underpaid for their invaluable service.

Civil War stats

Last week, I quoted an Oklahoma academician about the number of battlefield deaths during the Civil War compared with many more deaths from diseases. He said Our Civil War recorded 140,000 deaths in battle and 224,000 from disease. I had no reason to doubt the scholar.

Until, that is, a reader passed this credible revision along, which hopefully sets the record straight: It seems J. David Hacker, a demographic historian from New York's Binghamton University recalculated the death toll using newly available detailed census data, increasing it by more than 20 percent to 750,000.

The journal that published Hacker's recalculation, Civil War History, cited it as "among the most consequential pieces ever to appear" there. A Columbia University historian said Hacker's findings further elevate the significance of the Civil War.

It's always a pleasure to pass along information that helps dispel confusion and enlightens.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

------------v------------

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at [email protected]

Editorial on 05/12/2020