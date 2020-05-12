Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Billie Eilish, isolated at home with her dad, has a new Apple Music program, me & dad radio, featuring her and her father, Patrick O'Connell, an actor who has appeared in The West Wing and Iron Man. The two are spinning their favorite songs and inter-generational deep cuts as they talk about the music that shaped their lives. "My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other," Eilish, 18, told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world, and I've shown him songs that he loves and adores also." The first episode of the collaboration aired Friday. Eilish most recently showed off the range of her taste on Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home broadcast with a delightful cover of Bobby Hebb's 1963 soul cut "Honey" with her brother/producer Finneas. She previously hosted an Apple Music show, groupies have feelings too, focused on contemporary music. Artists at the crux of pop and more progressive genres, like Frank Ocean and Drake, have used the platform to champion more avant-garde peers with their shows, and Eilish's vast popularity could introduce a range of older music to Gen Z fans. Eilish recently opened up at length about some of her physical and mental challenges growing up and in the wake of all-consuming pop stardom in a recent issue of Vogue. In January, Eilish swept all four major categories at the Grammy Awards for her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was the most-streamed album on Apple Music last year.

Photo by FR159526 AP

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday, May 11 that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called â€œOne Vote Away.â€ (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

• U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the U.S. Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the book was called One Vote Away and would draw upon the Texas Republican's long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. Before first being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and also spent several years in private practice. Notable cases he argued before the Supreme Court included Medellin v. Texas, in which he differed with then-President George W. Bush, a fellow Texas Republican. Cruz contended that Bush overreached in supporting the claim of Jose Medellin, a Mexican national convicted and sentenced to death in Texas for his part in the rape and murder of two teenage girls, that his rights had been violated under international law, the Vienna Convention. In 2008, the court ruled 6-3 in favor of Texas. The book's publisher said Cruz "will outline these crucial Court battles as a powerful wake-up call to Americans to the exceptional power of a single Supreme Court vote against the backdrop of the 2020 election and in the decades to come."

A Section on 05/12/2020