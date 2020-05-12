Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Jeffrey L. Young, 38, of 28 Leicester Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Young was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Dennis Joe Roetto, 44, of 15271 Harris Road in Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Roetto was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bethel Heights

• Phillip Abwe, 38, of 52C Applegate Drive in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Abwe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• James Sherin, 41, of 3255 N. Warwick Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Sherin was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Diana Dubois, 31, of 14241 Blue Mountain Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass. Dubois was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• David Sims, 23, of 2732 N. Club Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Sims was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Barry Adams, 51, of 305 S. University Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and unlawful use of a communications device. Adams was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Lowell

• Hector Hugo Torres, 33, of 116 Windsor Ave. in Lowell was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Torres was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Alfredo Garcia, 30, of 850 Lynn Drive in Pea Ridge was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Garcia was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Nicole Kathleen Townsend, 18, of 9742 Farm Road 2100 in Purdy, Mo., was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Townsend was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $2,000 bond set.

NW News on 05/12/2020