NWA fishing reports

Beaver Lake

Fishing is good for black bass, crappie and striped bass.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting Senkos, floating plastic worms and Zoom Flukes. For striped bass, use shad or brood minnows from Prairie Creek to Rocky Branch parks.

Walleye can be caught by trolling crank baits along rocky points. Crappie are at all depths, Jolliff said. Use minnows or jigs from 2 to 15 feet deep. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-60s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said fly fishing is good in the mornings with size 16 olive-colored midges. Micro jigs are also working. Good colors are olive, white or brown and orange combined.

Anglers who prefer bait might try nightcrawlers or Power Bait tipped with a waxworm.

Small spoons in red and gold or silver and gold are good lures to try. Size 7 countdown Rapalas and small jigs are working for trout.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps at both lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good crappie fishing at all Bella Vista lakes. Use minnows or jigs 7 to 9 feet deep.

Bluegill and redear are biting worms and crickets. Try plastic worms or jig and pigs for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures rigged any way. Try liver or worms for catfish.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using tube baits, Rooster Tails or small buzz baits for black bass.

Crystal, Siloam Springs lakes

Try for crappie with minnows or small jigs 6 to 8 feet deep, Stroud recommends.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing is good at Lake Eucha with chatter baits, buzz baits, jig and pigs or plastic worms.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crank baits, plastic worms and spinner baits. Crappie fishing is fair around rocks and docks with minnows or jigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said swim baits are the best lure for black bass. Work them along flat gravel points near spawning pockets. Ned rigs are working well. Fishing is good one day, slow the next with top-water lures.

Sports on 05/12/2020