BASEBALL

WBC pushed back to 2023

The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the coronavirus, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. The decision, first reported by ESPN Deportes, must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for March 9-23 in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Miami Marlins were to host the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals, which also were to be played in Tokyo.

HORSE RACING

Another death at Santa Anita

Santa Anita had its 13th horse fatality this season when Tailback, a 4-year-old gelding, broke down after completing a 4-furlong workout Sunday. He was euthanized after fracturing his right front leg. He was one of 216 horses to have a timed workout on the main dirt track Sunday. The horse had raced twice at the maiden claiming level, earning $4,340. He was not raced until a 4-year-old, making his first start Feb. 15 and finishing third. He finished eighth in his second start March 20. Last year, the track had 23 fatalities by this date. Tailback became the 10th horse to die since Dec. 26 because of a catastrophic breakdown. Two died for what was believed to be heart issues and one died as the result of an accident. Santa Anita has been shut down for racing, but not training, since March 22.

BASKETBALL

Victories leader retires at 85

College basketball victory leader Gene Bess of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., is retiring. Son Brian, a longtime assistant, has taken over the top job at the junior college. "I felt like I was just as effective, but I didn't have the energy level to do what I need to do to excel as a coach," Bess, 85, said. "The time has come." Bess was 1,300-416 in 50 seasons at Three Rivers -- 143 more victories than NCAA Division I leader Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Bess led the Raiders to national titles in 1979 and 1992. Latrell Sprewell starred at Three Rivers under Bess before going on to Alabama and the NBA.

Sports on 05/12/2020