Official punished in Indiana groping Release is on hold for officer's killer Unlawful filming conviction tossed No-mask shoppers arrested in clash

Kathryn Camp sees visitors drive past to celebrate her 100th birthday Monday at the Hickory Valley Retirement Community in Chattanooga, Tenn. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Camp’s birthday was marked by a parade that included vehicles from the Fire Department and sheriff’s office. (AP/Chattanooga Times Free Press/C.B. Schmelter)

Official punished

in Indiana groping

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who has sought national attention as an anti-abortion and tough-on-crime crusader, will have his law license suspended for 30 days over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The unanimous court decision said the state's attorney disciplinary commission "proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery."

But the court gave the Republican attorney general a less serious punishment than a suspension of at least 60 days recommended by a hearing officer for his actions during a party marking the end of the 2018 legislative session.

Hill, 59, who has resisted calls for his resignation from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state GOP leaders, said in a statement he accepted the court's decision with "humility and respect." He named his chief deputy to oversee the attorney general's office until his suspension ends June 17.

Hill, who denied doing anything wrong, testified during a hearing in October that he briefly touched Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon's back while leaning in to hear what she was saying and was startled to realize she was wearing a backless dress. Hill said "absolutely not" when asked whether he grabbed Reardon's buttocks.

He also rebutted testimony from three female legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks and made unwelcomed sexual comments.

Release is on hold

for officer's killer

RICHMOND, Va. -- The expected release Monday of a man convicted in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer was put on hold amid an investigation by Virginia's government watchdog agency into the parole board's handling of the case, state officials said.

The slain officer's sister, Maureen Clements, said the Virginia Parole Board notified her Monday that Vincent Martin would not be released as scheduled. Martin was sentenced to life in prison for killing patrolman Michael Connors, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop.

State officials later said that a temporary hold had been placed on Martin's release due to an ongoing administrative investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General.

The decision to grant Martin parole sparked an uproar in the law enforcement community, and both Connors' family and Richmond's top prosecutor have asked the board to rescind its decision.

Parole Board Chairwoman Tonya Chapman said in a statement that the hold on Martin's release would be for no more than 30 days while the inspector general's office investigates whether the board followed state law and other policies and procedures.

Unlawful-filming

conviction tossed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- Three Tennessee appeals court judges have ruled that it is not illegal to film women fully clothed in public without their permission.

In separate but identical opinions filed late last month, Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judges D. Kelly Thomas Jr., James Curwood Witt Jr. and Thomas T. Woodall dismissed unlawful-photography convictions against a man accused of filming women for sexual gratification.

David Eric Lambert was convicted of the charges along with a sexual battery count when one victim said he grabbed her, after he was found to have taken "close-up" images of three women's "private areas" in stores around Kingsport in 2016, court records show.

Lambert admitted to Kingsport police Detective Martin Taylor that he took the images and "crossed moral boundaries," though he said he did not think he committed a crime, the documents said.

The 2nd Judicial District public defender's office challenged the convictions, and the judges agreed that Lambert's actions were not criminal, noting that there is no expectation of privacy in such public places in the digital age. The judges kept Lambert's sexual battery conviction for grabbing the woman, the newspaper said.

No-mask shoppers

arrested in clash

LOS ANGELES -- Two people are facing felony battery charges after police said they assaulted a Target employee who confronted them about refusing to wear masks in a Los Angeles store.

Photo by The Yuma Sun

Spc. Gregory Romero with the Arizona Army National Guard car- ries bags of potatoes from a truckload of donated Washington spuds that arrived Monday at the Yuma Community Food Bank. (AP/The Yuma Sun/Randy Hoeft

The altercation took place at a store in the Van Nuys neighborhood May 1, said officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two people who were not wearing face coverings entered the store and were confronted by employees, he said. When the customers refused to put masks on, an employee moved to escort them out, he said.

Madison said one person punched the store employee, causing both to fall to the floor. While they scuffled, the employee's left arm was broken, Madison said. The worker was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

The two customers were later arrested on felony battery counts.

