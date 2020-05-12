Opening day set for many Washington County offices

Deputy Joshua Pierson takes the temperature of William Huntington of Pea Ridge on Monday at the Benton County Administrative Office in Bentonville. Offices in Benton County opened Monday. Go to nwaonline.com/200512Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Deputy Joshua Pierson (from left) takes David Offenbacker's temperature Monday at the Benton County Administrative Office in Bentonville. Offices in Benton County opened Monday. Go to nwaonline.com/200512Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Washington County Attorney Brian Lester said the County Courthouse will open to the public Monday, but not all county offices will open.

"It's going to happen on the 18th because that's when the courts are going to reopen to the extent they can," Lester said.

There will still be some restrictions on public access because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. People will be told to wear masks and will be subject to having their temperature taken when they enter, he said.

Municipal buildings across Northwest Arkansas closed because of the pandemic are rolling out schedules for when they will open buildings and services to the public.

In Washington County, Lester said the circuit clerk and prosecutor's offices won't be open to the public Monday, and the assessor and collector will open some satellite offices.

County Assessor Russell Hill said he and County Collector Angela Wood plan to open the satellite office at the state Revenue Office locations in Fayetteville and Springdale. The offices in the County Courthouse and the satellite office in Lincoln will remain closed to the public.

"In the Fayetteville and Springdale locations, they have glass barriers," Hill said. "At the offices in the courthouse, we don't have any barriers."

Hill said the courthouse offices may open in June if the situation continues to improve.

"If there's a big spike, we're going to adjust," he said. "If there's no spike, we're probably going to open the courthouse offices."

Hill said June 1 will be the last day property owners can assess their personal property without a penalty. The deadline to assess is normally May 31, but the deadline was changed because May 31 is a Sunday this year.

Benton County opened many of its offices Monday. County Judge Barry Moehring called it a fairly typical day. Traffic through the first-floor lobby was about average, he said.

"Citizens coming to the administration building have been very understanding of the new procedures, and it seems to be going fine," he said.

The Rogers office of county government at 1428 W. Walnut St. and the Gravette office at 901 First Ave. S.W. tentatively will open May 26, Moehring said last week. Those locations house the county assessor, collector and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration offices.

Springdale City Hall also will open Monday, a city spokeswoman said.

The public will use a single entrance and go through a screening process. Visitors are asked to call first and make an appointment when possible, said Ashley Earhart.

"When it comes right down to it, we are here to serve our residents," Mayor Doug Sprouse said. "That's really the only reason city government exists. I believe it's time to open city hall back up to the public. We will do so safely, gradually removing some of the restrictions that have been in place over the past couple of months."

Springdale opened the ball fields, tennis courts and the dog park at George Park Monday. The city also opened its recreation center for exercise equipment use and walking the same day.

The Bentonville Public Library will begin to offer self-service pickup and returns next Monday, according to a city Facebook post. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday,

The drive-through book drop and book drop at the Bentonville Community Center will remain closed.

People will be allowed to put up to five items on hold per day, per library card. Hold pickup is for same day only. Library customers can place holds through the library online catalog beginning Friday.

Bentonville on Friday announced its plan to open park amenities.

Fayetteville and Rogers haven't made a decision about when to open city buildings, officials said.

NW News on 05/12/2020