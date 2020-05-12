Outbreak keeps international students from going home

FAYETTEVILLE -- The global covid-19 pandemic has kept at least a few international students in Arkansas from returning home for the summer, college officials said.

"We have no way of knowing how many students have left for their home country, but we are aware of a handful (less than 20) students living on campus who wanted to leave but couldn't because of closed borders," Amy Unruh, director of communications for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's Graduate School and International Education, said in an email.

For these students, UA has extended housing contracts or helped find them off-campus housing, Unruh said. UA's spring semester ended last week.

"Some of those students are hoping to return home in June, while others are unsure," Unruh said.

The students unable so far to return home are from nations in Asia, Europe and South America, Unruh said, declining to name specific countries "out of respect for our students' privacy."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

UA, the state's largest university, also enrolls the greatest number of international students among colleges in the state. A total of 1,493 international students from 109 countries enrolled at UA this past fall, according to university data.

But international students are also requiring extra support at other universities, including Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

"SAU is housing 19 international students on our campus this summer due to their inability to go home. There are others who are located off-campus who cannot leave due to borders being closed as well," university spokeswoman Caleigh Moyer said in an email.

The campus typically does not allow students to live on campus when not enrolled, "but we are making an exception due to the circumstances," Moyer said.

"We are in frequent communication with them to ensure their needs are being met. Other services are available to them as well such as counseling and health services as needed," Moyer said.

At Harding University, "we have a few students who are electing to remain here and take courses this summer. Those students will have summer housing and services made available to them, as they are for all students," Katie Clement, a spokeswoman for the state's largest private university, said in an email.

Some international students in past years made similar choices to remain over the summer, but there are now students doing so because of the pandemic, Clement said.

Unruh, with UA, said international students typically consider various factors in deciding whether to stay or return from the summer, including visa considerations.

Near the end of April, the University of Central Arkansas had 162 international students living on campus, university spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman said.

"We are offering summer room and board to any international student who is not able to go home and needs a place to stay," Hoelzeman said, adding that it was too soon to say how many international students might be remaining because of the pandemic.

At Arkansas State University, there are a few international students "in our on-campus population, and we are in contact with them to assist them with summer accommodations if they need it," spokesman Bill Smith said.

Metro on 05/12/2020