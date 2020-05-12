Real estate duo go separate ways

John Flake and Hank Kelley, who have been partners in commercial real estate for 36 years, have parted ways.

Flake & Kelley Commercial, which was the pair's latest incarnation and dates to 1997, is now Kelley Commercial Partners after Flake joined Flake & Co., a firm started earlier this year by his daughter, the third generation to carry on the Flake name in real estate.

John Flake, who developed what is now the 40-story Simmons Bank Tower in downtown Little Rock, is the chief real estate adviser for the new firm.

Flake said his association with Kelley goes back to 1984. They formed what was then called Flake & Kelley Management in 1997.

His daughter, Jessica Flake Dearnley, was principal broker in Flake & Kelley's Northwest Arkansas office before starting her own firm.

The Flake name in real estate goes back to 1933 when John Flake's father, Charles Leon Flake, started a firm. John Flake's brother, Dickson Flake, who co-founded what became Colliers Arkansas in 1971, remains a broker with Colliers.

Dearnley said it always has been her dream to work alongside her dad.

"It's just that for my father -- he's 72 now -- it would be very exciting and positive for us to work in our own boutique firm," she said. "That was my dream of having him work with us."

With her grandfather, father and uncle all founding their own firms, Dearnley said it was the "logical next step" for her.

"He's known as Mr. Sunshine," Dearnley said. "He's a total optimist. We're a really good balance because he's got that and I'm a [certified public accountant]. ... I'm always the one who's like, 'Well, Dad, here's the problem with this.'"

By all accounts, the split between Kelley and Flake was a friendly one.

"Hank and I have been partners since 1984," Flake said. "It was time for me to work with my family, with my daughter, to give her a chance. She's got her own vision of where things should go."

Kelley agreed.

"From our perspective, we're just delighted," he said. "We accommodated John's request to redeem his shares to give him a chance to do what he wants to do with his daughter."

The move also allowed other firm principals an opportunity to grow, Kelley said.

Kelley becomes chief executive officer of Kelley Commercial Partners. Joining him in managing the firm is J. Daryl Peoples, president, principal and broker; Maggie Hogan, chief financial officer and partner; and Nicholas Kelley, executive vice president and partner.

Meanwhile, Flake and Kelley will continue to work together.

"John and I own property together and will continue to own property and to work together to manage those properties," Kelley said. "That's part of the agreement that we worked out through this redemption agreement. It's healthy, good."

Business on 05/12/2020