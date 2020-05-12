Rogers high schools have July graduation dates

ROGERS -- The School District announced Monday its three high schools plan to hold graduation ceremonies in July.

Heritage High School will hold graduation on its campus at David Gates Stadium at 8 p.m. July 9. Rogers High School will celebrate graduation on its campus at Whitey Smith Stadium at 8 p.m. July 10, according to a district news release.

In case of rain, both schools will do their ceremonies July 11. Their starting times in that case haven't been determined, but they will be staggered.

New Technology High School will celebrate its graduates at 8 p.m. July 14. The location for the ceremony hasn't been determined. The alternate date is July 15.

All state health guidelines will be followed at the events, according to the news release. The three schools combined have about 1,150 graduates this year.

Northwest Arkansas' other large school districts also have announced plans for their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Fayetteville High School plans to hold a traditional ceremony July 2 at its high school stadium. Bentonville's two high schools will host their ceremonies in mid-July. Springdale's four high schools will do virtual ceremonies at the end of this month, although Springdale also may hold traditional ceremonies this summer.

