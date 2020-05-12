Saudis announce austerity measures

The Kingdom Tower, operated by Kingdom Holding Co., right, stands on the skyline above the King Fahd highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 28, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Simon Dawson.

Saudi Arabia has announced a slew of austerity measures to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and an oil-price rout, tripling its value-added tax and cutting a cost-of-living allowance for government workers.

The steps taken to shore up revenue and stabilize spending are valued at about $26.6 billion in total, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. Overall spending for 2020 will remain close to what was planned as money saved gets reallocated to health care and aid for businesses, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in a telephone interview Monday.

"These are the priorities: the health care of people and the livelihood of people," Al-Jadaan said. "We want to make sure that we maintain our fiscal strength so that as the economy gets out of the lockdown, we are able to support the economy."

Already implementing a strict curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the world's largest oil exporter is facing a second crisis caused by the meltdown in global oil markets. The turmoil has slashed state revenue -- most of which comes from crude -- and is set to derail the kingdom's fragile economic recovery since the last oil price rout in 2014. The price of Brent crude crashed by more than 50% in March, contributing to a record $27 billion monthly drop in the Saudi central bank's net foreign assets.

The meltdown in global oil markets has had wide-ranging implications for Saudi Arabia. State oil giant Saudi Aramco is in early talks about further staggering payments for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. as the collapse in oil prices puts pressure on its finances, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It is also weighing whether it's possible to reduce the $69 billion price tag on the deal, one of the people said.

The government announced the new austerity measures overnight, shortly after the dawn call to prayer that marks the beginning of the daily fast for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Among the biggest moves, the country's value-added tax will be increased to 15% from 5% starting July 1. The measure is likely to be controversial among citizens who were just getting used to the new tax, rolled out in 2018. It also comes at a time when many people are grappling with reduced incomes from furloughs and pay cuts as businesses struggle to survive.

Al-Jadaan said the tax increase won't have much effect on revenue this year because people are spending less under the curfew, but it "will help more next year and the year after as we get out of the covid-19 crisis."

Beginning in June, the government will also end a cost-of-living allowance paid to state workers. The monthly allowance was granted in 2018 after complaints from citizens about the financial effect of austerity measures taken during the last oil-price rout. However, the allowance was supposed to be temporary, so the government decided to cancel it, Al-Jadaan said, calling the effect "very limited."

Capital spending will also be affected as the government delays or trims some projects. Part of that is due to the inevitable impact of coronavirus-related supply chain issues and safety measures, Al-Jadaan said. He gave the example of a project to expand the holy mosque in Mecca -- the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the kingdom -- which the government "had to slow down significantly" to protect the health of construction workers.

