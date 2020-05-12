Second-in-command at UA leaving for position at university in North Carolina

The second-in-command at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is leaving for the same position at a university in North Carolina.

Jim Coleman has been provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs since Jan. 1, 2017. He’ll begin his new position as provost and executive vice chancellor of the University of North Carolina Greensboro on July 1.

Coleman will be replaced on an interim basis by Charles Robinson, vice chancellor of student affairs. Robinson will serve in both positions while the university conducts an internal search for a provost later this year or early next year, according to a university news release.

It’s unclear what Coleman’s salary for this year was, but he earned $315,180 last year, according to the state higher education division. Robinson earned $261,000 last year. An inquiry as to whether he would receive a raise as interim provost went unanswered Tuesday evening.