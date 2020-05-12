BASKETBALL

Hogs in Big 12/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas men's basketball team is scheduled to participate in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in the 2020-21 season, an SEC spokesman told WholeHogSports.com on Monday.

Because last season was the first year of a two-year cycle and the Razorbacks hosted TCU in Walton Arena, Arkansas likely will play on the road next season. The Razorbacks defeated the Horned Frogs 78-67 on Jan. 25.

Arkansas has been a part of the challenge six times in its seven-year history. The Razorbacks are 3-3 overall with home wins over Texas Tech (2016), Oklahoma State (2018) and TCU (2020), and road losses at Iowa State (2015), Oklahoma State (2017) and Texas Tech (2019).

-- Scottie Bordelon

BASEBALL

UA infielder enters portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas infielder Jesse Pierce has entered the NCAA's transfer portal after a partial freshman season with the Razorbacks.

Pierce was signed out of Las Vegas Arbor View High School. Perfect Game rated him the best player in Nevada in the 2019 senior class.

During the fall and preseason, Pierce practiced at multiple infield positions for the Razorbacks. He was on the team's 35-man roster for the regular season but was likely to redshirt.

Pierce has four seasons of college eligibility remaining.

-- Matt Jones

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who played at least one varsity sport are eligible, including spring sports athletes who had their seasons canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children.

Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and a probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at [email protected] The deadline is June 22.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 05/12/2020