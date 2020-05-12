Subject: Title character: Films

Rocky Balboa
Edward Scissorhands
Annie Hall
Jerry Maguire
Erin Brockovich
Billy Madison
Malcolm X
Lawrence of Arabia
Spartacus
ANSWERS
Sylvester Stallone
Johnny Depp
Diane Keaton
Tom Cruise
Julia Roberts
Adam Sandler
Denzel Washington
Peter O'Toole
Kirk Douglas
