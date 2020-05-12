Sections
Subject: Title character: Films

Today at 2:51 a.m.

  1. Rocky Balboa

  2. Edward Scissorhands

  3. Annie Hall

  4. Jerry Maguire

  5. Erin Brockovich

  6. Billy Madison

  7. Malcolm X

  8. Lawrence of Arabia

  9. Spartacus

ANSWERS

  1. Sylvester Stallone

  2. Johnny Depp

  3. Diane Keaton

  4. Tom Cruise

  5. Julia Roberts

  6. Adam Sandler

  7. Denzel Washington

  8. Peter O'Toole

  9. Kirk Douglas

Style on 05/12/2020

Print Headline: Subject: Title character: Films

