Woman injured in Fort Smith fire

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

FORT SMITH -- A structure fire at 5816 Jenny Lind Place in Fort Smith left one woman with burn-related injuries Monday morning.

Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said Monday afternoon that he did not know the severity of the woman's injuries.

Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ted Abbey said the victim has been flown to Little Rock for treatment.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A post on the Fort Smith Fire Department's Facebook page Monday said there were original reports of an active shooter at the location of the fire, with the department having to wait for police to clear the scene.

Mitchell said a possible shooter situation did not appear to be valid.

"Where that came from is it was broadcast over the radio that way from something one of our officers was told by a witness who was just there at the scene," Mitchell said. "But I've since been informed that there was no active shooter at all involved here."

Abbey said he is currently gathering data on the investigation. It is possible, according to him, that ammunition was going off in the structure during the fire.

State Desk on 05/12/2020

